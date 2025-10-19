Ukraine is facing a sharp cold snap, but warming will return in a few days – Didenko's forecast

Ukrainian forecaster Natalka Didenko warned that the next two days will be the coldest this week, but starting Tuesday, the temperature will gradually rise. The warming will be moderate but noticeable – up to +10…+14 °C, and even higher in the south and west. The forecaster wrote about this on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to Natalka Didenko, a cold wave will hit Ukraine on October 19-20, bringing frosts and rains, but after that, a gradual warming is expected.

Today and tomorrow will be the coldest days in Ukraine. And it will get warmer starting Tuesday! I will immediately note – we are not talking about +20 degrees or anything like that, the warming will be modest, but it is expected according to the forecast – noted the forecaster.

On October 20, the air temperature during the day will range from +6…+9 °C, in the south and Transcarpathia – up to +11 °C. On Monday night, frosts down to –5 °C are forecast in the western regions, and from +1 to +5 °C in the rest of the territory.

Regarding precipitation, according to the forecast, rains will fall almost throughout the country due to the influence of a cyclone, while sunny clearings are expected in the western regions thanks to an anticyclone.

In Kyiv, Monday will be wet and cold – rain in places, daytime temperature +7…+8 °C.

Monday will require extra warmth and hot teas – Didenko advised.

According to the forecaster, the most comfortable weather this week is expected on Thursday, October 23, when it will become noticeably warmer in the capital.

First snow fell near Kyiv: what will the weather be like in the capital and region in the coming days