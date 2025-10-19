$41.640.00
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 7352 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
02:19 PM • 10382 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 14376 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 22931 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 38827 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 51227 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Exclusive
October 18, 10:58 AM • 46758 views
In Vinnytsia, a driver ran over a police officer
Exclusive
October 18, 08:50 AM • 45959 views
In Ternopil region, a Brazilian stabbed his compatriotVideo
October 18, 12:34 AM • 53304 views
Zelenskyy and Trump in the White House: discussed Tomahawk, possible peace with Russia, and energy aid to Ukraine
October 17, 11:31 PM • 72137 views
Trump does not plan to transfer Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine: the leaders' meeting was tense
Ukraine is facing a sharp cold snap, but warming will return in a few days – Didenko's forecast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 478 views

Forecaster Natalka Didenko predicts the coldest days on October 19-20 with frosts and rains. However, starting from Tuesday, a gradual increase in temperature to +10…+14 °C is expected, and even higher in the south and west.

Ukraine is facing a sharp cold snap, but warming will return in a few days – Didenko's forecast

Ukrainian forecaster Natalka Didenko warned that the next two days will be the coldest this week, but starting Tuesday, the temperature will gradually rise. The warming will be moderate but noticeable – up to +10…+14 °C, and even higher in the south and west. The forecaster wrote about this on her Facebook page, UNN reports.

Details

According to Natalka Didenko, a cold wave will hit Ukraine on October 19-20, bringing frosts and rains, but after that, a gradual warming is expected.

Today and tomorrow will be the coldest days in Ukraine. And it will get warmer starting Tuesday! I will immediately note – we are not talking about +20 degrees or anything like that, the warming will be modest, but it is expected according to the forecast

 – noted the forecaster.

On October 20, the air temperature during the day will range from +6…+9 °C, in the south and Transcarpathia – up to +11 °C. On Monday night, frosts down to –5 °C are forecast in the western regions, and from +1 to +5 °C in the rest of the territory.

Regarding precipitation, according to the forecast, rains will fall almost throughout the country due to the influence of a cyclone, while sunny clearings are expected in the western regions thanks to an anticyclone.

In Kyiv, Monday will be wet and cold – rain in places, daytime temperature +7…+8 °C.

Monday will require extra warmth and hot teas 

– Didenko advised.

According to the forecaster, the most comfortable weather this week is expected on Thursday, October 23, when it will become noticeably warmer in the capital.

First snow fell near Kyiv: what will the weather be like in the capital and region in the coming days19.10.25, 14:54 • 2102 views

Stepan Haftko

Weather and environment
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv