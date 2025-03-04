Ukraine is determined to continue cooperation with the US - Prime Minister
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is ready to sign an agreement with the USA to create a joint investment fund. The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining partnership with the USA in military, financial, and political spheres.
Support from the United States of America is important, and Ukraine is ready to expand cooperation with American partners. This was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal, during a press conference on March 4, as reported by a correspondent from UNN.
Ukraine is absolutely determined to continue cooperation with the United States of America, and I am confident that support from the United States as a world leader - one of our largest partners that has supported us for three years - will continue,
"We are looking for pragmatic cooperation opportunities, based on economic grounds, in particular, and on the agreement to jointly create an investment fund in Ukraine; we are ready to sign it and will move in this direction... Undoubtedly, the USA is an important military, financial, and political partner of Ukraine, and it is crucial to maintain this partnership," the Prime Minister added.
The Prime Minister of Ukraine stated that "Plan B" is not being considered; the only option is victory and survival. Shmyhal emphasized that the only plan for our state is victory.