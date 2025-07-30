Ukraine capable of increasing weapons production by 50%: Shmyhal announces new strategy

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 8728 views
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 15368 views
Pharmaceutical giants increase advertising budgets: why does this harm Ukrainians?
12:06 PM • 34743 views
Powerful earthquake near Kamchatka caused tsunami threat in dozens of countriesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
10:44 AM • 48066 views
Spokesperson for the OSOU "Khortytsia" answered whether Pokrovsk is surrounded by Russians
July 30, 09:50 AM • 41534 views
PrivatBank won the court case in London against Kolomoisky and Bogolyubov
July 30, 09:57 AM • 51175 views
"Contract 18-24" launched for drone operators for two years: details
July 30, 09:53 AM • 92777 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitions
July 30, 06:09 AM • 46846 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 65767 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 64516 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1m/s
98%
745mm
Popular news
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 92551 views
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for UkraineJuly 30, 08:11 AM • 142114 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 87895 views
Russia plans unprecedented interference in Moldovan presidential elections - Sandu11:18 AM • 72245 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 44034 views
Publications
Children's dreams and Ukraine's reconstruction needs do not align: Kateryna Osadcha told how Ukrainian graduates choose future professionsPhoto
Exclusive
03:01 PM • 8734 views
Reputational Irresponsibility: MP Kuzminykh, Accused of Bribery, Undermines Ukraine's Image02:00 PM • 19084 views
Millionaire with criminal proceedings. It became known how much the chief lawyer of the NBU earned in JulyPhoto12:32 PM • 44455 views
How to contact mobile operators in Ukraine: a complete guideJuly 30, 10:22 AM • 88350 views
Dormition Fast 2025: what are the rules for nutrition and prohibitionsJuly 30, 09:53 AM • 92791 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Binyamin Netanyahu
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Zhytomyr Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taron Egerton on the role of James Bond: "I don't think I'm a good choice"01:21 PM • 18706 views
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - MediaJuly 30, 07:04 AM • 92881 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 175964 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 225414 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 158723 views
Actual
An-178
Mi-24
Mi-8
Truth Social
Dassault Mirage 2000

Ukraine capable of increasing weapons production by 50%: Shmyhal announces new strategy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 262 views

Newly appointed Minister of Defense of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal reminded that President Zelenskyy's public task is to increase the production of domestic weapons by 50%. Shmyhal confirmed that the capacity of Ukrainian manufacturers is growing and announced the launch of Defence City - this is one of the elements that will allow Ukraine to scale the production of its own weapons to the appropriate percentages.

Ukraine capable of increasing weapons production by 50%: Shmyhal announces new strategy

Ukraine is launching a large-scale defense reform. The state plans to produce half of the necessary weapons on its own, creating joint ventures with partners. There are intentions to attract one trillion hryvnias for security and the army.

This is reported by UNN, referring to Denys Shmyhal's interview for BBC News Ukraine.

Details

An important public task from the president is to increase the production of our own weapons to 50% - from interceptor drones to artillery and armored vehicles.

- emphasized the Minister of Defense.

Currently, Ukraine is auditing all international agreements within the framework of the 28 signed security agreements, including commitments reached at meetings in the "Ramstein" format.

A new mechanism for attracting resources from partners is also being formed within the framework of the concept of a 5% contribution to NATO. One of the President's tasks is to bring the share of domestic weapons production to 50%. Today, 40% of purchases are made from Ukrainian manufacturers, and their capacity is growing.

In 2024, about 700 billion hryvnias are provided for the security and defense sector in the budget, and another 300 billion were additionally mobilized. For this purpose, the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Strategic Industries are being merged.

The government is launching the Defence City initiative - a new ecosystem for the large-scale development of defense technologies in Ukraine.

In addition, the presidential initiatives "Build with Ukraine" and "Build in Ukraine" will stimulate the creation of joint ventures in the country. Another direction is the creation of factories outside Ukraine in partnership with European companies.

According to the minister, such a model will allow up to 80% of manufactured products to be transferred to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and the rest will be stored in the partner country.

We can say that, for example, 80% of what is produced is transferred to Ukraine, 20% is stored in the warehouses of the country where the enterprise is located. This can be such a win-win agreement.

- Shmyhal noted.

Recall

It recently became known that Zelensky signed a European integration bill that introduces a number of tools to simplify the work of the public-private partnership mechanism, and introduces the possibility of creating joint defense projects between state and private defense companies.

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologies