Ukraine has preliminarily approved negotiating positions on two more clusters for negotiations on joining the EU

The interdepartmental working group has approved draft negotiating positions of Ukraine on two more of the total 6 clusters for negotiations on accession to the EU, the negotiating position on another cluster has already been approved by the government and submitted to the European Commission, the office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration reported on May 27, UNN writes.

Details

"During the meeting, members of the interdepartmental working group discussed and approved draft negotiating positions of Ukraine within Cluster 2 "Internal Market" and Cluster 6 "External Relations", - the message says.

These documents, which will be submitted to the European side as part of the negotiation process, as indicated, take into account the reports of the European Commission following the screening of relevant areas.

"Ukraine continues to actively prepare for the negotiation process and fulfill its obligations. The priority task of our state is to open all 6 negotiation clusters with the EU as soon as possible on a parallel basis, - emphasized Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration - Minister of Justice Olga Stefanishina. - The negotiating position on Cluster 1 "Fundamentals of the EU Accession Process" has already been approved by the government and submitted to the European Commission. We are moving on".

It was about the fact that Ukraine has a request to accelerate the accession process and further promote the gradual integration with the EU in certain areas of clusters 2 and 6 through the use of the accelerated integration tool in accordance with the current EU enlargement methodology, the office said.

"The next step is to consider and approve the negotiating positions by the Government of Ukraine", - the message says.

Reference

The negotiating position of a candidate country is an official document with proposals that it presents before the start of negotiations with the EU on accession. This position outlines the country's priorities, obligations and adaptation of the EU acquis (EU law) in the context of potential membership. The document may also contain requests for transitional periods to harmonize legislation with the relevant EU law.

