01:41 PM • 962 views
Ukraine expects final approval of IMF deal in coming weeks
12:31 PM • 7274 views
Ukrainian delegation prepares for talks in Geneva on February 17-18, composition of negotiators determined - Umerov
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 26371 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 38752 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
08:10 AM • 33294 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions on 91 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet"
February 13, 07:58 AM • 27086 views
At "Ramstein", new contributions from 17 countries were agreed upon, as well as urgent delivery of missiles for Patriot
Exclusive
February 12, 04:21 PM • 37789 views
Who is a zoopsychologist and when does an animal really need a behavior specialist?
Exclusive
February 12, 04:03 PM • 61072 views
Checks began in the Verkhovna Rada canteen after suspicions of poisoning MPs
February 12, 02:09 PM • 41401 views
Zelenskyy awarded skeleton racer Heraskevych the Order of Liberty for civic courage
February 12, 01:47 PM • 60628 views
Umerov stated that Ukrainian companies have received permits for arms exports
Ukraine has managed to bring back five more children from the occupied territories and Russia. The Ombudsman shared their stories

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

Five Ukrainian children, aged 4 to 15, have returned from the occupied territories and the Russian Federation. In total, 1985 children have been returned to their homeland since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Ukraine has managed to bring back five more children from the occupied territories and Russia. The Ombudsman shared their stories

Five Ukrainian children have returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation — and each return has become a small, yet significant victory for Ukraine. This was reported by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, Dmytro Lubinets, according to UNN.

Thanks to our persistent work, children aged 4 to 15 are home.

- emphasized the Commissioner.

Lubinets also shared the stories of Ukrainian children who were successfully returned:

🔘 A seven-year-old boy was in a Kherson children's home, from where the Russians deported him during the occupation of the city. But his mother fought for the child's return and appealed to the Ombudsman's Office: now the dearest people are together again;

🔘 A similar family separation was experienced by a four-year-old brother and a six-year-old sister. They were also abducted by the occupiers from the Kherson children's home. For four years, the children were in deportation and had not seen their mother. The woman last hugged her children when they were practically infants! Today they are together again;

🔘 Another story is about a nine-year-old boy. He ended up with his mother in Russia, where the woman died of a serious illness. The child was initially attempted to be taken by his grandfather, but he failed. Today, the boy will be reunited with another relative - his uncle.

These stories show: childhood, which should have been filled with fairy tales and warmth, became a test of endurance. But now it's not just about pain. It's about returning. About the first hugs after long years of separation. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, 1985 children have returned to their homeland. And as long as at least one Ukrainian child remains far from home, we will continue to fight for them.

- reported the ombudsman.

Additionally

The Ombudsman reported that the children's return was made possible thanks to the active efforts of the Ombudsman's Office team, within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA. The public organization Save Ukraine also joined this process.

In addition, Lubinets thanked the First Lady of the United States of America, Melania Trump, for her humanitarian support of Ukraine's initiatives regarding the return of children.

Antonina Tumanova

