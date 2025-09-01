$41.320.06
Ukraine has launched an experiment as part of preparations for 12-year school education

Kyiv • UNN

 • 792 views

In Ukraine, the project of transitioning to a 12-year school system has officially started. The experiment will last until August 2027, preparing for the recognition of Ukrainian certificates in Europe.

Ukraine has launched an experiment as part of preparations for 12-year school education

The process of reforming the senior specialized school is already underway in Ukraine. The first steps towards transitioning to a 12-year system have been announced. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The VR website reminded that "on September 1, an experimental project for the implementation of a 12-year school will begin."

According to the project, two areas of study should operate:

  • academic;
    • professional.

      Serhiy Babak, Head of the Committee on Education, Science and Innovation, stated:

      Currently, the 11-year education system remains in Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. The 12-year system is generally accepted throughout Europe. America has also adopted this standard. But the main thing, of course, is not just symbolism. It's that Europeans will start recognizing our school certificates.

      - Babak stated.

      Recall

      The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine approved an experimental project for specialized secondary education of academic orientation. It is currently known that the project will last until the end of August 2027. This will be preparation for 12-year education.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      Education
      Babak Serhiy Vitaliyovych
      Belarus
      Verkhovna Rada
      United States
      Ukraine