Ukraine has exhausted its supply of long-range ATACMS missiles - AP

Ukraine has exhausted its supply of long-range ATACMS missiles
The US has transferred less than 40 ATACMS missiles to Ukraine, which were used in late January. The resumption of arms supplies is already underway.
Ukraine no longer has any army tactical missile systems of long range (ATACMS). This is reported by AP with reference to an unnamed US official and a Ukrainian deputy from the country's defense committee, UNN informs.
According to the American official, the United States has provided less than 40 of these missiles in total and that Ukraine exhausted them in late January.
Senior US defense leaders, including former Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin, have made it clear that only a limited number of ATACMS will be supplied and that the US and NATO allies consider other weapons to be more valuable in combat
The publication notes that American military assistance is vital for the understaffed and tired army of Ukraine, which is struggling to contain the larger military force of Russia.
"For Russia, American aid means potentially more difficulties in achieving the goals of the war, and it may make Washington's peace efforts more difficult for Moscow," the authors summarize.
After a meeting in Saudi Arabia, the United States resumed intelligence sharing with Ukraine and arms supplies. Artillery shells, anti-tank weapons and HIMARS ammunition are being sent to Ukraine again.
