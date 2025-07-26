Ukraine has already won 20 medals at EYOF-2025 26 July 2025

$41.770.00
49.100.00
ukenru
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 06:39 PM • 19680 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 51609 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 148023 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 64526 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 63312 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 101968 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 41426 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 54521 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Exclusive
July 25, 09:34 AM • 51061 views
Ukrainians can expect cheaper food in August: economist reveals reasons
July 25, 09:03 AM • 91883 views
Rada to convene on July 31 to consider the NABU and SAPO bill - Stefanchuk
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+27°
2.2m/s
48%
748mm
Popular news
Kharkiv suffered a massive combined attack by the Russian Federation: the enemy used several types of weapons at onceJuly 26, 01:17 AM • 10682 views
Russian troops attacked Zmiiv in Kharkiv region with a missile and 10 UAVs: three people were injuredJuly 26, 02:00 AM • 11459 views
One person died in Dnipro due to massive shelling by the Russian FederationJuly 26, 03:45 AM • 12557 views
Another 1080 occupiers, 7 tanks, and 35 artillery systems: General Staff updates data on enemy lossesJuly 26, 04:20 AM • 15020 views
US and China confront each other over Ukraine at UN - Reuters07:20 AM • 8662 views
Publications
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 148030 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 101974 views
Playing the same tune: analysis showed that Kuzminykh and "Darnytsia" promote identical thesesJuly 25, 09:04 AM • 153594 views
Constitutional order must be restoredJuly 24, 07:02 PM • 127841 views
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entailsJuly 24, 05:41 PM • 147432 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Emmanuel Macron
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coldplay Concert Scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow Becomes "Interim Spokesperson" for Astronomer After CEO and HR Director Resign11:00 AM • 276 views
DJ Miss Monique performed on the Tomorrowland stage and unfurled the Ukrainian flag06:28 AM • 5914 views
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - MediaJuly 22, 04:54 PM • 255906 views
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 369313 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 448094 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
9K720 Iskander
Kh-59
MIM-104 Patriot

Ukraine has already won 20 medals at EYOF-2025 26 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 548 views

Ukraine won 20 medals at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje. Diana Kolennikova won bronze in table tennis, losing in the semifinals to an Austrian athlete.

Ukraine has already won 20 medals at EYOF-2025

Ukraine has already won 20 medals at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Ukraine's 20th medal at EYOF-2025 in Skopje! Diana Kolennikova won bronze in table tennis competitions

- reported the ministry.

After five days of competition, the Ukrainian reached the semifinals in singles, where, unfortunately, she lost to Nina Skerbinz from Austria - 1:4.

Addition

Today is the final day of the XVIII Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Austria
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9