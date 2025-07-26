Ukraine has already won 20 medals at EYOF-2025 26 July 2025

Ukraine has already won 20 medals at the European Youth Olympic Festival in Skopje, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on Saturday, writes UNN.

Ukraine's 20th medal at EYOF-2025 in Skopje! Diana Kolennikova won bronze in table tennis competitions - reported the ministry.

After five days of competition, the Ukrainian reached the semifinals in singles, where, unfortunately, she lost to Nina Skerbinz from Austria - 1:4.

Today is the final day of the XVIII Summer European Youth Olympic Festival.