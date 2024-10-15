Ukraine has already sown 4.75 million hectares of winter crops
Kyiv • UNN
During the autumn sowing campaign, Ukraine planted 4.75 million hectares of winter crops. Winter crops are being sown in all regions, including 3.3 mln ha of wheat, 331.7 thou ha of barley and 51.6 thou ha of rye.
Details
Winter crops are reportedly being sown in all regions, with a total of almost 3.7 million hectares sown. In particular:
- winter wheat - 3.3 million hectares,
- winter barley - 331.7 thou hectares,
- winter rye - 51.6 thousand hectares.
Winter rapeseed was sown on 1 million hectares.
As indicated, the leaders in terms of winter grain sowing are farmers in Poltava region - 224.5 thou hectares (90.3%), Ternopil region - 176 thou hectares (89.3%) and Khmelnytsky region - 213.2 thou hectares (88.8%). Farmers in 11 regions have completed sowing winter rapeseed.
