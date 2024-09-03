Sowing of winter crops has begun in Ukraine

The autumn sowing campaign for winter crops has begun in Ukraine, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"Ukrainian farmers have started the fall sowing campaign. We have already sown 484.1 thousand hectares. Farmers in Vinnytsia, Lviv and Bukovyna regions have started sowing winter crops. A total of 37.9 thou hectares have been sown. Agricultural producers in 8 regions are sowing winter rape, which has been planted on 446.2 thousand hectares," the statement said.

According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, in particular, it has been sown:

winter wheat - 27.7 thou hectares;

winter barley - 2.2 thou hectares;

winter rye - 8 thousand hectares;

winter rape - 446.2 thou hectares.

As noted, farmers in Volyn and Ternopil regions have completed sowing winter rape.

