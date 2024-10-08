Ukraine has already sown 3.8 million hectares of winter crops

Farmers have already sown 3.8 million hectares of winter crops during the autumn sowing campaign, the Ministry of Agrarian Policy reported on Tuesday, UNN reports.

"Ukrainian farmers have already sown 3.8 million hectares of winter crops. Winter grains are sown in all regions, with a total area of almost 2.9 million hectares. Winter rapeseed was sown on 986.4 thousand hectares," the statement said.

In particular:

winter wheat - 2.6 million hectares,

winter barley - 208.7 thou hectares,

winter rye - 45.9 thousand hectares,

winter rape - 986.4 thou hectares.

Among the leaders in terms of winter grain sowing are farmers in Ternopil region - 165.8 thou hectares (84.2%), Volyn - 127.5 thou hectares (77%), Poltava - 182.7 thou hectares (73.5%) and Cherkasy - 119.2 thou hectares (71.9%). Farmers in 9 regions have completed sowing winter rape.