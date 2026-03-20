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Ukraine has allocated over UAH 12 billion for the initial work to prepare for the next winter as part of regional resilience plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1150 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated funds for preparing energy facilities in frontline regions and Kyiv Oblast for winter. The funding will cover substations and generation systems.

Ukraine has allocated over UAH 12 billion for the initial work to prepare for the next winter as part of regional resilience plans

The Cabinet of Ministers has allocated 12.85 billion hryvnias for the initial work to prepare for the next winter within the framework of regional resilience plans, which will be directed to 209 critical infrastructure facilities in frontline regions and the Kyiv region. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government has allocated 12.85 billion hryvnias for the initial work to prepare for the next winter within the framework of regional resilience plans. The funds will be directed to 209 critical infrastructure facilities in frontline regions and the Kyiv region. The decision was made at an away meeting of the Government in Odesa.

- Svyrydenko reported.

According to her, from the allocated amount, 3.5 billion hryvnias will be financed for the protection of 24 high-voltage substations by the Reconstruction Agency. Another 9.4 billion hryvnias will be directed to frontline regions and Kyiv Oblast. These funds will be used for protective structures for distribution substations and other critical infrastructure facilities.

We have started preparations for the next winter. Priorities include protecting energy facilities, developing distributed generation, providing additional power sources for heat and water supply facilities, and decentralizing heat supply.

- Svyrydenko added.

She also said that during her trip to Odesa region, she heard reports from the heads of the Odesa, Mykolaiv, and Kherson regional military administrations regarding the implementation of resilience plans for these regions. Priority tasks were approved. For the first facilities, Odesa region will receive 582.3 million hryvnias, Mykolaiv region 280.7 million hryvnias, and Kherson region 97.5 million hryvnias.

Key elements of each plan: protection of energy facilities, development of distributed generation, ensuring uninterrupted heat, water supply and sanitation, decentralization of the heating system in large cities. The total funding requirement for these measures is estimated at 278 billion hryvnias (5.4 billion euros). To cover this, the Government is working to attract financial resources from international partners. Co-financing from communities for communal facilities is also envisaged.

- the Prime Minister summarized.

Recall

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko held a working meeting with the heads of foreign diplomatic missions. During the meeting, the steps taken by the Government to ensure Ukraine's energy resilience and the main directions of regional energy resilience plans were discussed.

Antonina Tumanova

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