Ukraine harmonizes animal welfare legislation with EU rules: Council decision

$42.250.05
49.650.19
ukenru
10:57 AM • 6038 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
10:49 AM • 10619 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
08:50 AM • 13291 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
08:08 AM • 19080 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murderVideo
08:00 AM • 18429 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
December 16, 03:55 AM • 20466 views
"Our negotiating teams will meet in the US soon" - Zelenskyy named the next steps in the negotiations
December 16, 02:54 AM • 28105 views
Zelenskyy reveals consequences of Russia's rejection of Trump's peace plan
December 16, 02:00 AM • 21187 views
The EU is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia and will provide two-thirds of Ukraine's financial needs - European Commission
December 16, 12:23 AM • 16813 views
The President of Ukraine is ready for elections provided there is a ceasefire; a referendum on territories is not currently being considered
December 16, 12:04 AM • 12591 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine and the US support the idea of a Christmas truce, everything depends on Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1m/s
89%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
China takes last pandas from Japan: country to be without these large animals for the first time in 50 yearsDecember 16, 03:17 AM • 20252 views
US ready for military response in case of repeated Russian aggression against Ukraine - TuskDecember 16, 03:38 AM • 18188 views
Son of director Rob Reiner arrested for parents' murderDecember 16, 04:06 AM • 17430 views
"Coalition of the Determined" developed plans for troop deployment in Ukraine - StarmerDecember 16, 04:19 AM • 23623 views
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy09:39 AM • 12340 views
Publications
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace12:02 PM • 2456 views
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex websitePhoto10:19 AM • 10323 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 62804 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave adviceDecember 15, 01:34 PM • 58415 views
The fight for justice: families of the deceased and former patients created the Stop Odrex website to collect stories and provide mutual supportPhotoDecember 15, 11:52 AM • 65001 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Emmanuel Macron
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Germany
Netherlands
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billionDecember 14, 07:02 PM • 38454 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 55572 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 55850 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 59645 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 94319 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Diia (service)
Coca-Cola

Ukraine harmonizes animal welfare legislation with EU rules: Council decision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 12285-d, which brings national regulation in the field of veterinary medicine and animal welfare in line with EU legal acts. The document eliminates inconsistencies between Ukrainian legislation and the EU acquis, creating legal grounds for the implementation of European requirements.

Ukraine harmonizes animal welfare legislation with EU rules: Council decision

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 12285-d, which brings national regulation in the field of veterinary medicine and animal welfare in line with EU legal acts, the parliament reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The document eliminates systemic inconsistencies between Ukrainian legislation and the EU acquis, creates legal grounds for the full implementation of European requirements, and takes into account the comments of the European Commission outlined in the reports on Ukraine's progress.

The adoption of the law, as noted, "is an important step for advancing negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, expanding access of Ukrainian agricultural and food products to the EU market, and introducing modern animal protection standards."

The main provisions of the law, in particular, provide for:

  • ensuring animal health in terms of improving the procedure for financing veterinary and sanitary measures;
    • improving measures of state veterinary and sanitary control (supervision) regarding the circulation of veterinary medicinal products;
      • production, circulation, registration and use of veterinary medicinal products;
        • bringing the licensing of economic activities in veterinary practice, the production of veterinary medicinal products, wholesale distribution and retail sale of veterinary medicinal products in line with the requirements of licensing legislation.

          EU agrees on minimum welfare and traceability standards for cats and dogs26.11.25, 17:04 • 2888 views

          Julia Shramko

          EconomyPolitics
          Animals
          Pharmacy
          European Commission
          Verkhovna Rada
          European Union
          Ukraine