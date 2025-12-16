Ukraine harmonizes animal welfare legislation with EU rules: Council decision

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted draft law No. 12285-d, which brings national regulation in the field of veterinary medicine and animal welfare in line with EU legal acts, the parliament reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

The document eliminates systemic inconsistencies between Ukrainian legislation and the EU acquis, creates legal grounds for the full implementation of European requirements, and takes into account the comments of the European Commission outlined in the reports on Ukraine's progress.

The adoption of the law, as noted, "is an important step for advancing negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, expanding access of Ukrainian agricultural and food products to the EU market, and introducing modern animal protection standards."

The main provisions of the law, in particular, provide for:

ensuring animal health in terms of improving the procedure for financing veterinary and sanitary measures;

improving measures of state veterinary and sanitary control (supervision) regarding the circulation of veterinary medicinal products;

production, circulation, registration and use of veterinary medicinal products;

bringing the licensing of economic activities in veterinary practice, the production of veterinary medicinal products, wholesale distribution and retail sale of veterinary medicinal products in line with the requirements of licensing legislation.

