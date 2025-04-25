Ukraine handed over to the US a detailed list of violations of the energy truce by Russia

The Ukrainian side has officially transmitted to the USA a detailed list of Russia's violations of the energy truce through official channels. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports UNN.

We have transmitted Russia's violations of the so-called energy truce. I said at the last briefing that there were more than 30 of them, but we transmitted a sufficiently detailed list of these violations to all international organizations, all foreign states, including partner states, including the United States. Therefore, yes, from the Ukrainian side through official channels, not only through the media, this list of violations was transmitted said Tykhyi.

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the American side should comment on Russia's violations.

As for their reactions, let's ask them, let them react. I will not take her job away from my colleague Temmy Bruce. Let the American colleagues state their position on these violations - Tykhyi noted.

He noted that Ukraine believes that these partial ceasefires are very problematic, which is why a full, unconditional ceasefire is needed.

Only a full ceasefire will allow to monitor, control and somehow move the peace process forward. Russia not only did not adhere to the energy truce, but also struck at civilian infrastructure, killing people - Tykhyi said.

Ukraine and the USA maintain diplomatic contacts regarding peaceful settlement - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Addition

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, stated that Ukraine confirms that the period of cessation of attacks on energy facilities from both sides began on March 25, after the signing of the agreement with the USA. This truce was publicly announced on the White House website and gained political, legal and international force. The date of March 18 is purely invented by the Russian side.

On April 18, the spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, stated that the month of moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure facilities allegedly ended, but Putin did not give new instructions.