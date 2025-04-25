$41.690.02
Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 10711 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

10:48 AM • 17666 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

09:10 AM • 24161 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
07:40 AM • 31404 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 64822 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 24, 06:25 PM • 54929 views

russia, preliminarily, struck Kyiv with a North Korean ballistic missile, intelligence services are checking the details - Zelensky

Exclusive
April 24, 04:02 PM • 89209 views

The Ministry of Economy responded to whether changes are planned regarding the rules for booking employees

April 24, 12:42 PM • 85729 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

April 24, 11:00 AM • 97620 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

April 23, 05:58 PM • 181078 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

Publications
Exclusives
Ukraine handed over to the US a detailed list of violations of the energy truce by Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 352 views

The Ukrainian side handed over to the US a detailed list of violations of the energy truce by Russia. According to the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia did not adhere to the truce and hit civilian infrastructure.

Ukraine handed over to the US a detailed list of violations of the energy truce by Russia

The Ukrainian side has officially transmitted to the USA a detailed list of Russia's violations of the energy truce through official channels. This was stated by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Georgiy Tykhyi, during a briefing, reports UNN

We have transmitted Russia's violations of the so-called energy truce. I said at the last briefing that there were more than 30 of them, but we transmitted a sufficiently detailed list of these violations to all international organizations, all foreign states, including partner states, including the United States. Therefore, yes, from the Ukrainian side through official channels, not only through the media, this list of violations was transmitted

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that the American side should comment on Russia's violations.

As for their reactions, let's ask them, let them react. I will not take her job away from my colleague Temmy Bruce. Let the American colleagues state their position on these violations

- Tykhyi noted.

He noted that Ukraine believes that these partial ceasefires are very problematic, which is why a full, unconditional ceasefire is needed.

Only a full ceasefire will allow to monitor, control and somehow move the peace process forward. Russia not only did not adhere to the energy truce, but also struck at civilian infrastructure, killing people

- Tykhyi said.

Addition

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Georgiy Tykhyi, stated that Ukraine confirms that the period of cessation of attacks on energy facilities from both sides began on March 25, after the signing of the agreement with the USA. This truce was publicly announced on the White House website and gained political, legal and international force. The date of March 18 is purely invented by the Russian side.

On April 18, the spokesman of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Dmitry Peskov, according to Russian media, stated that the month of moratorium on strikes on energy infrastructure facilities allegedly ended, but Putin did not give new instructions.  

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Ukraine
