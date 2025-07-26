Ukraine finished its performance at the European Youth Olympic Festival: how many medals were won

The Ukrainian national team has completed its performance at the XVIII Summer European Youth Olympic Festival. The team's treasury holds 23 medals, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

... the young Olympians won 23 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, 10 bronze) and took 10th place in the medal standings of EYOF-2025. The Ukrainian team almost doubled the achievement of the previous summer festival in Maribor-2023, where 12 medals were won (1 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze) - the message says.

The silver lining in the Ukrainians' competition at EYOF-2025 was put by athlete Adam Bilokon. In the long jump, he won silver with a personal best of 7.47 m.

Universiade 2025: Mykhailo Kokhan won another gold medal for Ukraine