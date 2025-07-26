$41.770.00
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
05:25 PM • 2964 views
New nominations have appeared: who else can receive the Shevchenko Prize
July 26, 06:52 AM • 12061 views
Ukraine expects €12.5 billion in EU support amid reports of tranche reduction
July 25, 06:39 PM • 30849 views
This year, at least 6 regions are suffering from drought: agrarians record significant crop losses
July 25, 03:49 PM • 62265 views
Trump does not rule out a trilateral meeting with Zelenskyy and Putin
July 25, 02:49 PM • 165018 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?
July 25, 02:30 PM • 73254 views
Electricity tariffs for the population will remain unchanged despite the increase in price caps - NEURC
Exclusive
July 25, 02:19 PM • 68962 views
Lending does not mean giving away: a financial guide for the kind-hearted
Exclusive
July 25, 01:59 PM • 110285 views
Engineers create, and presidents sell. Representatives of the aircraft industry warn about the risks of a systemic crisis
July 25, 11:31 AM • 42371 views
Death of MP Yaroslav Rushchyshyn in a car accident: proceedings opened
July 25, 10:08 AM • 55704 views
Zelenskyy approved the extension of martial law and mobilization
Ukraine finished its performance at the European Youth Olympic Festival: how many medals were won

Kyiv • UNN

 • 520 views

The Ukrainian national team finished its performance at the XVIII Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, winning 23 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, 10 bronze) and taking 10th place. This is almost twice as many as at the previous festival in Maribor-2023.

Ukraine finished its performance at the European Youth Olympic Festival: how many medals were won

The Ukrainian national team has completed its performance at the XVIII Summer European Youth Olympic Festival. The team's treasury holds 23 medals, reports UNN with reference to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

... the young Olympians won 23 medals (5 gold, 8 silver, 10 bronze) and took 10th place in the medal standings of EYOF-2025. The Ukrainian team almost doubled the achievement of the previous summer festival in Maribor-2023, where 12 medals were won (1 gold, 5 silver, 6 bronze) 

- the message says.

The silver lining in the Ukrainians' competition at EYOF-2025 was put by athlete Adam Bilokon. In the long jump, he won silver with a personal best of 7.47 m.

Universiade 2025: Mykhailo Kokhan won another gold medal for Ukraine24.07.25, 18:11 • 2752 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Sports
Ukraine
