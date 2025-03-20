Ukraine fell to 111th place in the happiness ranking
Kyiv • UNN
Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.
Ukraine is ranked 111th in the updated happiness ranking, with Finland in first place, UNN writes, citing the results of the World Happiness Report 2025.
Last year, Ukraine was on the 105th step of the ranking.
Details
World Happiness Report 2025 contains a ranking of the happiest countries in the world. Finland has been the world leader in happiness for the eighth year in a row, with Finns reporting an average score of 7.736 (out of 10) when asked to rate their lives.
Costa Rica (6th place) and Mexico (10th place) are in the top ten for the first time, while growing trends in countries such as Lithuania (16th place), Slovenia (19th place) and the Czech Republic (20th place) highlight the convergence of happiness levels between Eastern, Central and Western Europe.
The United States (24th place) has fallen to its lowest position in the ranking, while Great Britain (23rd place) reported the lowest average life rating since the 2017 report.
Belief in the goodness of others is much more closely related to happiness than previously thought, according to the report released on March 20.
Global data on predicted and actual "lost wallet returns" show that people are too pessimistic about the kindness of their communities compared to reality. Actual "wallet return" rates are about twice as high as people expect.
The belief that others are willing to return your lost wallet is also a strong predictor of the happiness of the population: the Nordic countries are again at the top of the ranking of the happiest countries in the world, but they also occupy the first places in the expected and actual "lost wallet returns".
The results were published today to mark the UN International Day of Happiness. They are based on data from the Gallup World Poll and other sources, including the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll, and analyzed by leading experts in the field of well-being science.
Other findings published in the happiness report dedicated to the theme of "care and sharing" include:
- Sharing a meal with others is closely related to well-being in all regions of the world, but the number of people dining alone in the United States has increased by 53% in the last two decades.
- Household size is closely related to happiness. Four to five people living together enjoy the highest level of happiness in Mexico and Europe, but many people in Europe live alone.
- In 2023, 19% of young people worldwide reported that they have no one they can count on in terms of social support. This is 39% more than in 2006.
- Death from despair is less common in countries where charitable acts are most common.
- The decline in happiness and public trust in the United States and parts of Europe collectively explains the growth and direction of political polarization and anti-system voting.
- The cost-effectiveness of charities varies greatly. Some charities are hundreds of times better at increasing happiness per dollar than others.