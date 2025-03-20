Ukraine fell to 111th place in the happiness ranking

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
Exclusive
"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160231 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Ukraine fell to 111th place in the happiness ranking

20.03.23, 08:42

Ukraine is in 111th place in the happiness ranking, having lost positions compared to last year. Finland tops the ranking for the eighth year in a row, leading in terms of happiness.

Ukraine fell to 111th place in the happiness ranking

Ukraine is ranked 111th in the updated happiness ranking, with Finland in first place, UNN writes, citing the results of the World Happiness Report 2025.

Last year, Ukraine was on the 105th step of the ranking.

Details

World Happiness Report 2025 contains a ranking of the happiest countries in the world. Finland has been the world leader in happiness for the eighth year in a row, with Finns reporting an average score of 7.736 (out of 10) when asked to rate their lives.

Costa Rica (6th place) and Mexico (10th place) are in the top ten for the first time, while growing trends in countries such as Lithuania (16th place), Slovenia (19th place) and the Czech Republic (20th place) highlight the convergence of happiness levels between Eastern, Central and Western Europe.

The United States (24th place) has fallen to its lowest position in the ranking, while Great Britain (23rd place) reported the lowest average life rating since the 2017 report.

Belief in the goodness of others is much more closely related to happiness than previously thought, according to the report released on March 20.

Global data on predicted and actual "lost wallet returns" show that people are too pessimistic about the kindness of their communities compared to reality. Actual "wallet return" rates are about twice as high as people expect.

The belief that others are willing to return your lost wallet is also a strong predictor of the happiness of the population: the Nordic countries are again at the top of the ranking of the happiest countries in the world, but they also occupy the first places in the expected and actual "lost wallet returns".

The results were published today to mark the UN International Day of Happiness. They are based on data from the Gallup World Poll and other sources, including the Lloyd's Register Foundation World Risk Poll, and analyzed by leading experts in the field of well-being science.

Other findings published in the happiness report dedicated to the theme of "care and sharing" include:

  1. Sharing a meal with others is closely related to well-being in all regions of the world, but the number of people dining alone in the United States has increased by 53% in the last two decades.
    1. Household size is closely related to happiness. Four to five people living together enjoy the highest level of happiness in Mexico and Europe, but many people in Europe live alone.
      1. In 2023, 19% of young people worldwide reported that they have no one they can count on in terms of social support. This is 39% more than in 2006.
        1. Death from despair is less common in countries where charitable acts are most common.
          1. The decline in happiness and public trust in the United States and parts of Europe collectively explains the growth and direction of political polarization and anti-system voting.
            1. The cost-effectiveness of charities varies greatly. Some charities are hundreds of times better at increasing happiness per dollar than others.

              Julia Shramko

              Julia Shramko

