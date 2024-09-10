Ukraine expects up to 15% loss of late crops: soybeans are the most affected

The yield losses of late grains and industrial crops could reach 10-15% due to unfavorable conditions during growth.

This was stated by the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Vitaliy Koval during a telethon, UNN reports.

We had small losses in early grains, but losses in late grains and industrial crops will be slightly higher. We expect losses of 10%-15%, because in the growth phase of the plant, we have suffered: sunflower, corn, buckwheat and, most of all, soybeans - Koval said.

He emphasized that there are no threats to Ukraine and its exports.

Recall

This year, due to low rainfall, grain and oilseed yields will be slightly lower than in 2023, but this will not affect exports.