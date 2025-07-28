Ukraine expects 42,000 courses of treatment for viral hepatitis C by the end of summer

Last year, Ukraine managed to treat 21,000 patients with viral hepatitis C. This summer, 42,000 courses of treatment for this disease will be delivered. This was announced by Iryna Skrypka, a specialist in the management and counteraction of viral hepatitis and opioid addiction at the Public Health Center, during a briefing on Monday, as reported by a UNN correspondent.

Details

"Last year, we managed to treat more than 21,000 patients with viral hepatitis C. There were certain risks because access to treatment was limited. We did not have enough drugs to treat all patients. Now, during the summer, about 42,000 courses for the treatment of viral hepatitis C will be delivered," Skrypka said.

Skrypka also emphasized that viral hepatitis C is curable. It can be cured in three or six months.

"It is worth emphasizing that viral hepatitis C is absolutely curable. It can be overcome quite quickly and effectively. Treatment lasts from three to six months," the specialist noted.

Addition

July 28 marks World Hepatitis Day. The Shalimov Center spoke about the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of viral hepatitis, as well as how to avoid infection and what to do if a loved one is diagnosed with hepatitis.