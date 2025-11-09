ukenru
Ukraine expects 20th package of sanctions against Russia from EU within a month - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1360 views

Ukraine expects the European Union to prepare the content of the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions within a month. Kyiv proposes to add Russian legal entities and individuals who profit from energy resources to the sanctions list.

Ukraine expects 20th package of sanctions against Russia from EU within a month - Zelenskyy

Ukraine expects the European Union to prepare the content of the 20th package of anti-Russian sanctions within a month. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, Kyiv proposes to add Russian legal entities and individuals who still profit from energy resources to the sanctions list.

And there will also be an update on the abductors of Ukrainian children – there must be truly global pressure against this, and, of course, there should be much more pressure on all schemes that allow Russian military production to operate.

- noted the head of state.

He emphasized that every Russian missile and drone contains specific components from other countries, "specific countries, without which there would simply be no Russian weapons."

Work on this must be much more active, and this is the responsibility of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, among others. In the coming weeks, we will have new negotiations for greater energy support first and foremost – specific decisions, necessary funding, and the equipment we need.

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

He added that there are countries that are already helping Ukraine – in particular, the countries of Northern Europe.

"And we are also preparing agreements with the countries of Southern Europe. And from a political point of view, such geographically balanced support for Ukrainians, support for our state in Europe, is very important," the President summarized.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed two decrees on the imposition of personal sanctions. In particular, restrictions were imposed against the special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, and the former head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Oleksandr Tupytskyi.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

