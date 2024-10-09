Ukraine evacuates 68 more people from Lebanon: intelligence details the mission

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 96519 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 109052 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 111152 views
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 41637 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 49161 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 165361 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 181416 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 172126 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 199510 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 188474 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 141435 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 141519 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 146247 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137693 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154600 views
Ukraine evacuates 68 more people from Lebanon: intelligence details the mission

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15901 views

The fourth stage of evacuation from Lebanon: 28 Ukrainians and 40 foreigners from 7 countries were rescued. A total of 302 people have been evacuated since the start of the operation, including 217 Ukrainians and 85 foreigners.

The fourth stage of evacuation from Lebanon has taken place. 28 Ukrainians and citizens of 7 other countries were rescued. The operation was carried out by the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

"On October 9, 2024, on the instructions of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the fourth stage of evacuation from Lebanon, where the security and economic situation had deteriorated, was carried out: Ukrainians and citizens of 7 other countries were rescued. The operation was carried out by the DIU and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine," the DIU said.

According to intelligence, the plane from Beirut airport has already landed in Rzeszow, Poland: 28 Ukrainians - 19 adults and 9 children - have been evacuated. They are on their way to Ukraine. We also managed to take two dogs - Ukrainians take care of their pets.

As part of the mission, Ukraine also helped 40 foreigners from 7 countries to leave Lebanon - 26 adults and 14 children. Thanks to Ukraine's actions, the citizens were safe:

Argentina - 6 people;

Mexico - 6;

Moldova - 8;

Romania - 1;

Czech Republic - 5;

Colombia - 2;

Lebanon has 12.

"Thanks to coordination with international partners and the support of friendly states, the operation was carried out promptly and without complications.

We are grateful to the authorities of the Republic of Poland for their assistance in the evacuation," the statement said.

The DIU reminded that during the previous three missions, 234 people were taken out of the Middle Eastern country: 189 Ukrainian citizens and 45 foreigners. In total, as of October 9, 2024, 302 people have been evacuated from the Lebanese Republic - 217 Ukrainians and 85 citizens of other states.

Employees of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine continue to work actively to provide assistance to our citizens in Lebanon.

Those who wish to use the state's assistance in intelligence are advised to contact the Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Lebanon by phone (+961) 5921668 or by e-mail: [email protected].

A round-the-clock hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine is also available at +38-044-238-16-57.

Antonina Tumanova

Society
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
colombiaColombia
argentinaArgentina
mexicoMexico
lebanonLebanon
czech-republicCzech Republic
romaniaRomania
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

