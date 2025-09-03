$41.370.05
Exclusive
07:25 AM • 2564 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
06:20 AM • 7658 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
06:16 AM • 13318 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
06:00 AM • 14458 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 70612 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 101630 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
September 2, 10:24 AM • 139370 views
A plane of the Ukrainian company "XENA" was involved in extinguishing fires in MontenegroPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 08:46 AM • 150307 views
Demanding and financially literate: how “Generation Z” challenges the banking sector
September 2, 08:31 AM • 79977 views
Udachne village in Donetsk region liberated - General StaffVideo
Exclusive
September 2, 06:00 AM • 143146 views
Humanitarian crisis growing in occupied Crimea - Permanent Representative of the PresidentPhoto
Ukraine eliminates consequences of Russian strike on September 3: Zelenskyy calls on the world to punish the aggressor

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike on September 3 on energy facilities, a transport hub, and the residential sector. Zelenskyy emphasizes the need for strong pressure on the aggressor.

Ukraine eliminates consequences of Russian strike on September 3: Zelenskyy calls on the world to punish the aggressor

All necessary emergency services, energy workers, and railway workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike on Ukraine on September 3. Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Details

The main targets of the Russian occupiers were energy facilities, a transport hub, a garage cooperative, and residential areas in various cities of the country, Zelenskyy noted. The extinguishing of fires is currently ongoing.

It is obvious that these are demonstrative Russian strikes. Putin demonstrates his impunity. And this certainly requires a reaction from the world. Only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on the war economy, Russia continues this aggression.

- wrote the President of Ukraine.

He also drew attention to the need for strong pressure measures against the aggressor.

In a few hours - Denmark, the Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic States summit. We are preparing a significant strengthening for Ukraine. Tonight - a bilateral format in France, we are coordinating our efforts. We are also preparing a coalition of the willing format and new steps in relations with the European Union and the USA.

- Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

On the night of September 3, Russian occupiers used 526 aerial attack means against Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 451 enemy targets.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
Electricity
European Union
Denmark
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine