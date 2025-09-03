Ukraine eliminates consequences of Russian strike on September 3: Zelenskyy calls on the world to punish the aggressor

All necessary emergency services, energy workers, and railway workers are working to eliminate the consequences of the Russian strike on Ukraine on September 3. Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The main targets of the Russian occupiers were energy facilities, a transport hub, a garage cooperative, and residential areas in various cities of the country, Zelenskyy noted. The extinguishing of fires is currently ongoing.

It is obvious that these are demonstrative Russian strikes. Putin demonstrates his impunity. And this certainly requires a reaction from the world. Only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on the war economy, Russia continues this aggression.

He also drew attention to the need for strong pressure measures against the aggressor.

In a few hours - Denmark, the Ukraine - Nordic and Baltic States summit. We are preparing a significant strengthening for Ukraine. Tonight - a bilateral format in France, we are coordinating our efforts. We are also preparing a coalition of the willing format and new steps in relations with the European Union and the USA.