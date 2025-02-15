Ukraine does not recognize “elections” in Abkhazia, Russia must vacate occupied territories - Foreign Ministry

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns the holding of "early presidential elections" in the occupied Georgian territory of Abkhazia. Ukraine supports the territorial integrity of Georgia and demands the liberation of the occupied territories of both Georgia and Ukraine. This is stated in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on Saturday, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine strongly condemns the holding of the so-called "early presidential elections" on February 15, 2025 in the occupied territory of Abkhazia, Georgia. Ukraine does not recognize these fake "elections" and views them as a systematic attempt by the Russian Federation to legitimize the pro-Russian separatist regime in the occupied Georgian territory - the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The Foreign Ministry stressed that "only the consolidated efforts of the international community, including military support for Ukraine and strict adherence to the sanctions regime against Russia, can prevent Moscow's aggressive plans to restore its empire by unleashing wars and ethnic cleansing on the territories of sovereign countries."

Ukraine has consistently supported and will continue to support Georgia's sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders and does not recognize the so-called "independence" of the occupied Abkhazia, Georgia, and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia. russia must vacate the occupied territories of Georgia and Ukraine, and Russian war criminals must be held accountable for their crimes in the most severe manner - the Foreign Ministry emphasized.

