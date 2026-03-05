Ukraine discussed with the US the postponement of a meeting involving Russia due to the war in the Middle East, but there are expectations for an exchange - Zelenskyy

$43.720.26
50.830.37
ukenru
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 4580 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 21915 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 51949 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 59869 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 65784 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 39183 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 36950 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 60244 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 82469 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 69878 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
4m/s
62%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US approves construction of first new generation commercial nuclear reactor in yearsMarch 4, 11:53 PM • 15646 views
US and Iran may have held secret talks behind Israel's back, Netanyahu demands explanationMarch 5, 12:14 AM • 10977 views
Massive power outage in Cuba leaves Havana and most of the island without electricityMarch 5, 12:58 AM • 10253 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extraction04:09 AM • 6402 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf War04:30 AM • 44966 views
Publications
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 37638 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 59881 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 65795 views
What is generative AI and how does it work?March 4, 11:48 AM • 49952 views
Clinic's reputation should become a new criterion for selecting NHSU partnersMarch 4, 11:44 AM • 49164 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Karoline Leavitt
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
United States
Iran
Ukraine
White House
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 20625 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 36933 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 41114 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 48248 views
Paris Hilton staged a racy photoshoot in a pink bathtub and stunned the internetPhotoMarch 3, 12:11 PM • 51976 views
Actual
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
Financial Times

Ukraine discussed with the US the postponement of a meeting involving Russia due to the war in the Middle East, but there are expectations for an exchange - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 878 views

Ukraine and the US discussed a possible postponement of a meeting involving Russia, scheduled for March 5-9, due to the war in the Middle East. However, a prisoner exchange is expected in the coming days.

Ukraine discussed with the US the postponement of a meeting involving Russia due to the war in the Middle East, but there are expectations for an exchange - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has spoken with the US about a possible change of venue and postponement of the meeting involving Russia, scheduled for March 5-9, for some time due to the war in the Middle East, but despite this, there are expectations for an exchange "in the coming days," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports.

The next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia was planned for March 5-9, depending on what would happen in the world. Now there is another war in the Middle East. We spoke with the American side – because they are the side that invites Ukraine and Russia to the meeting – about a possible change of venue and postponement of the meeting for some time due to the war in the Middle East.

- Zelenskyy said in an interview with Rai Italia, an excerpt of which he published on social media.

But, according to the President, "we very much hope that the exchange we agreed upon during previous meetings will still be confirmed." "The exchange of prisoners of war is always an important moment, it is a positive for families. We very much hope that in the coming days we will be able to start this exchange process," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy04.03.26, 22:04 • 21926 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine