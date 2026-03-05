Ukraine discussed with the US the postponement of a meeting involving Russia due to the war in the Middle East, but there are expectations for an exchange - Zelenskyy

Ukraine has spoken with the US about a possible change of venue and postponement of the meeting involving Russia, scheduled for March 5-9, for some time due to the war in the Middle East, but despite this, there are expectations for an exchange "in the coming days," President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, UNN reports.

The next trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the US, and Russia was planned for March 5-9, depending on what would happen in the world. Now there is another war in the Middle East. We spoke with the American side – because they are the side that invites Ukraine and Russia to the meeting – about a possible change of venue and postponement of the meeting for some time due to the war in the Middle East. - Zelenskyy said in an interview with Rai Italia, an excerpt of which he published on social media.

But, according to the President, "we very much hope that the exchange we agreed upon during previous meetings will still be confirmed." "The exchange of prisoners of war is always an important moment, it is a positive for families. We very much hope that in the coming days we will be able to start this exchange process," Zelenskyy emphasized.

Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy