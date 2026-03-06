Ukraine demands the immediate return of 19 Ukrainians abducted by Russians in Sumy region and shown on a propaganda channel - MFA
Kyiv • UNN
Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha announced the abduction of 19 Ukrainians in Sumy region, who were forcibly deported and shown on a propaganda channel. Ukraine demands the immediate return of its citizens, emphasizing the violation of international humanitarian law.
Ukraine demands the immediate return of 19 Ukrainians whom the Russians abducted in Sumy region and showed on a propaganda channel, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Friday in X, writes UNN.
Another crime of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine: 19 Ukrainian civilians were abducted in Sumy region
According to him, "residents of the village of Sopych were forcibly deported, and later their interviews appeared on a Russian propaganda channel."
Forced deportation is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. We demand the immediate and safe return of Ukrainian citizens
"Russia will be held accountable for all its crimes under international law," Sybiha stressed.
Recall
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets earlier reported on the alleged abduction and removal of 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in Sumy region. He appealed to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights with a demand to organize a visit and return of citizens.