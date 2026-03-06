Ukraine demands the immediate return of 19 Ukrainians abducted by Russians in Sumy region and shown on a propaganda channel - MFA

Ukraine demands the immediate return of 19 Ukrainians whom the Russians abducted in Sumy region and showed on a propaganda channel, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Friday in X, writes UNN.

Another crime of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine: 19 Ukrainian civilians were abducted in Sumy region - Sybiha wrote.

According to him, "residents of the village of Sopych were forcibly deported, and later their interviews appeared on a Russian propaganda channel."

Forced deportation is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. We demand the immediate and safe return of Ukrainian citizens - emphasized the Foreign Minister.

"Russia will be held accountable for all its crimes under international law," Sybiha stressed.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets earlier reported on the alleged abduction and removal of 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in Sumy region. He appealed to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights with a demand to organize a visit and return of citizens.