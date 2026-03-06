$43.810.09
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
12:50 PM • 16841 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
12:20 PM • 11197 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
11:26 AM • 15482 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
10:48 AM • 16191 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
09:57 AM • 17246 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
09:32 AM • 18101 views
Ukraine's international reserves "shrank" by 5% - NBU says, due to currency sales and debt repayment
Exclusive
09:22 AM • 15816 views
Buckwheat prices and whether there will be enough reserves to last until the new harvest - forecast
March 6, 07:00 AM • 14151 views
US and Qatar discuss acquisition of Ukrainian interceptor drones against Iranian "Shaheds" - Reuters
March 5, 11:07 PM • 21366 views
Sybiha accused Hungarian authorities of seizing seven Ukrainian hostages and robbing Oschadbank
Ukraine demands the immediate return of 19 Ukrainians abducted by Russians in Sumy region and shown on a propaganda channel - MFA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 182 views

Head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha announced the abduction of 19 Ukrainians in Sumy region, who were forcibly deported and shown on a propaganda channel. Ukraine demands the immediate return of its citizens, emphasizing the violation of international humanitarian law.

Ukraine demands the immediate return of 19 Ukrainians abducted by Russians in Sumy region and shown on a propaganda channel - MFA

Ukraine demands the immediate return of 19 Ukrainians whom the Russians abducted in Sumy region and showed on a propaganda channel, Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said on Friday in X, writes UNN.

Another crime of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine: 19 Ukrainian civilians were abducted in Sumy region

- Sybiha wrote.

According to him, "residents of the village of Sopych were forcibly deported, and later their interviews appeared on a Russian propaganda channel."

Forced deportation is a blatant violation of international humanitarian law. We demand the immediate and safe return of Ukrainian citizens

- emphasized the Foreign Minister.

"Russia will be held accountable for all its crimes under international law," Sybiha stressed.

Recall

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets earlier reported on the alleged abduction and removal of 19 Ukrainians from the village of Sopych in Sumy region. He appealed to the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights with a demand to organize a visit and return of citizens.

Julia Shramko

War in UkrainePolitics
Village
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine