Ukraine controls the island system in Kherson region - spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces

Kyiv • UNN

 • 706 views

Ukrainian military controls the island system in Kherson region, destroying the enemy when attempting to cross the Dnipro. The enemy is trying to storm positions near the Antonivsky bridge, but the Defense Forces control the entire area.

Ukraine controls the island system in Kherson region - spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces

Ukrainian military personnel control the island system in the Kherson region and destroy the enemy at the very beginning of their attempts to cross the Dnipro. This was stated on the air of the telethon by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Ukraine Defense Forces, UNN reports.

The enemy is trying to cross the Dnipro straits because they cannot enter the waters of the great Dnipro. The Defense Forces of Ukraine control the island system, almost all the islands in this area. They are under the control of the Defense Forces of Ukraine

- Voloshyn stated.

He noted that the enemy is trying to force a crossing and seize a certain bridgehead.

In particular, in the southern part, where there are islands such as Nestryha, Kozulyskyi, Buhas, Zabych. The enemy is also trying to storm our positions near the Antonivskyi Bridge, as it is the narrowest point of the Dnipro. The width there is literally from 1000 to 1200 m. The enemy wants to take control of the left bank of this bridge in order to also carry out crossings to the right bank. However, the Defense Forces control the entire zone and destroy the enemy at the very beginning of their attempts to cross the Dnipro

- Voloshyn said.

Addition

On June 20, Vladyslav Voloshyn reported that an escalation of hostilities in the southern direction is likely in the coming days.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

War
Dnipro
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
