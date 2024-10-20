Ukraine celebrates October 20 with frost and rain: weather forecast for today
Kyiv • UNN
Forecasters predict light rains in the southeast of Ukraine, the rest of the country without precipitation. Nighttime frosts down to 5° in most regions, temperatures up to 15° in the west, and around 10° in Kyiv during the day.
Today, forecasters predict light rains in the southeastern regions of Ukraine, while the rest of the territory will be without precipitation. This is reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, UNN reports.
Details
On October 20, Ukraine is facing unstable weather. Nighttime frosts of up to 5° are recorded in most regions, while in the west the temperature will rise to 15°. Light rains are expected in the southeastern part of the country, while the rest of the country will be free of precipitation.
Fog will cover the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions at night and in the morning. The wind will be northeast, in the western regions - southeast, at a speed of 5-10 m/s.
Partly cloudy weather and severe frosts at night are also forecast for Kyiv. The temperature during the day will fluctuate between 8-13°, and in the capital - around 10°.
The weather continues to surprise with its contrasts, reminding us of the rapid change in autumn conditions.
Cloudy weather without precipitation in Kyiv region today08.10.24, 07:20 • 60646 views