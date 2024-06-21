Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv - Pentagon

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv - Pentagon

Kyiv • UNN

 102012 views

Ukraine can use weapons provided by the United States to hit Russian forces that are firing at Ukrainian troops anywhere across the border with Russia, and not just on Russian territory near the Kharkiv region of Ukraine, the Pentagon said.

Ukraine's use of US-supplied weapons in Russia not limited to near Kharkiv - Pentagon

Ukraine can use U.S.-supplied weapons to hit Russian forces that are firing on Ukrainian troops anywhere across the border into Russia and not just in Russian territory near Ukraine's Kharkiv region, the Pentagon said on Thursday, Reuters reported, UNN writes.

Details

Last month, US President Joe Biden allowed Ukraine to launch weapons provided by the United States against military targets in Russia without publicity, the publication points out. but officials said at the time that Biden's decision only applies to targets in Russia near the border with the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.

Pentagon spokesperson Air Force Major General Patrick Ryder told reporters that while there had been no change in policy, Ukraine's use of weapons against Russian troops was not limited to near Kharkiv on the Russian side.

"The ability to be able to fire back when fired upon is really what this policy is focused on... as we see Russian forces firing across the border, the ability for Ukraine to fire back at those ground forces using U.S.-provided munitions," Ryder said.

"It's self-defense and so it makes sense for them to be able to do that," he added.

Ryder's remarks echo comments made by Biden's national security adviser earlier this week, the publication notes.

This is not about geography. It's about common sense," White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told PBS. "If Russia is attacking or about to attack from its territory into Ukraine, it only makes sense to allow Ukraine to hit back against the forces that are hitting it from across the border."

Sullivan added that Ukraine could also use air-defense systems to fire at Russian planes flying in Russian airspace, if they are about to fire into Ukrainian airspace.

Sullivan on allowing the United States to use its weapons on the territory of the russian federation: this is not about geography, but about common sense19.06.24, 18:00 • 15668 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
