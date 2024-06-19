$41.340.03
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 16120 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 148999 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 145140 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 158459 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 210356 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245579 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 152220 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370905 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183371 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149991 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Sullivan on allowing the United States to use its weapons on the territory of the russian federation: this is not about geography, but about common sense

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15668 views

The adviser to the US president clarified that the permit for the use of American weapons on the territory of the russian federation applies to any place where russian troops cross the border to try to seize additional territory.

Sullivan on allowing the United States to use its weapons on the territory of the russian federation: this is not about geography, but about common sense

The permit to use American weapons to strike russian territory applies to any place where russian troops cross the border to seize Ukrainian territory. This decision is based on the principle of common sense. This was stated by US national security adviser Jack Sullivan  in an interview with PBS, writes UNN.

It applies to any place where russian troops cross the border from the russian side to the Ukrainian side to try to seize additional Ukrainian territory

Sullivan says.

According to him, they noticed the first signs that russia conducted intelligence operations in Sumy, so permission to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation can also be used there.

It's not about geography, it's about common sense. If russia is attacking or is about to attack Ukraine from its territory, it only makes sense to allow Ukraine to retaliate against forces that are striking it from abroad

he added.

Recall

US national security adviser Jack Sullivan strongly condemned russia's actions in relation to child abduction, calling for their return, and criticized the "putin vision", calling it unacceptable and irresponsible.

Sullivan: U.S. will proudly walk with Ukraine on this path until it wins16.06.24, 16:31 • 27116 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

War
