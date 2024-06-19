Sullivan on allowing the United States to use its weapons on the territory of the russian federation: this is not about geography, but about common sense
Kyiv • UNN
The adviser to the US president clarified that the permit for the use of American weapons on the territory of the russian federation applies to any place where russian troops cross the border to try to seize additional territory.
The permit to use American weapons to strike russian territory applies to any place where russian troops cross the border to seize Ukrainian territory. This decision is based on the principle of common sense. This was stated by US national security adviser Jack Sullivan in an interview with PBS, writes UNN.
It applies to any place where russian troops cross the border from the russian side to the Ukrainian side to try to seize additional Ukrainian territory
According to him, they noticed the first signs that russia conducted intelligence operations in Sumy, so permission to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation can also be used there.
It's not about geography, it's about common sense. If russia is attacking or is about to attack Ukraine from its territory, it only makes sense to allow Ukraine to retaliate against forces that are striking it from abroad
Recall
US national security adviser Jack Sullivan strongly condemned russia's actions in relation to child abduction, calling for their return, and criticized the "putin vision", calling it unacceptable and irresponsible.
Sullivan: U.S. will proudly walk with Ukraine on this path until it wins16.06.24, 16:31 • 27116 views