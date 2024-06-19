Sullivan on allowing the United States to use its weapons on the territory of the russian federation: this is not about geography, but about common sense

The permit to use American weapons to strike russian territory applies to any place where russian troops cross the border to seize Ukrainian territory. This decision is based on the principle of common sense. This was stated by US national security adviser Jack Sullivan in an interview with PBS, writes UNN.

It applies to any place where russian troops cross the border from the russian side to the Ukrainian side to try to seize additional Ukrainian territory Sullivan says.

According to him, they noticed the first signs that russia conducted intelligence operations in Sumy, so permission to use American weapons for strikes on the territory of the russian federation can also be used there.

It's not about geography, it's about common sense. If russia is attacking or is about to attack Ukraine from its territory, it only makes sense to allow Ukraine to retaliate against forces that are striking it from abroad he added.

