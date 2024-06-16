Sullivan: U.S. will proudly walk with Ukraine on this path until it wins

$41.340.03
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive
01:12 PM • 5540 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 19024 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 158032 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151614 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 163400 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 213084 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 247220 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153157 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371144 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183597 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 99461 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 143003 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 130940 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 38341 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 56680 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 5540 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 158032 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 132272 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 151614 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 144275 views
Sullivan: U.S. will proudly walk with Ukraine on this path until it wins

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27116 views

The United States will proudly stand with Ukraine on its path to victory, rejecting Putin's unacceptable vision of Ukraine's withdrawal from the regions and disarmament

Sullivan: U.S. will proudly walk with Ukraine on this path until it wins

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan strongly condemned Russia's actions to abduct children, calling for their return, and criticized Putin's "vision" as unacceptable and irresponsible. He stated this   during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

"This Summit has defined the core of what peace should look like. And those are the principles of the UN Charter and the principles of International Law," Sullivan said.

Liberation of ZNPP, "grain corridor" and exchange of prisoners of war: what the participants of the Global Peace Summit agreed on16.06.24, 16:21 • 26161 view

According to him, Ukraine can rely on international law to continue negotiations and ensure  a just peace that Ukrainians deserve.

"Acts of abduction of children by Russia must be condemned. The children must be returned," he emphasized.

Sullivan also commented on Putin's "vision"  in which Ukraine has to completely withdraw from 4 regions of Ukraine and disarm.

"This is irresponsible! It rejects the UN Charter, basic morality and just plain common sense. Instead, the vision of peace that has been presented here by many countries, which is based on the principles to which we all subscribe. This is the right vision of moving forward. Therefore, from our perspective, this event is a Rubicon to a just peace. The United States will proudly walk with Ukraine on this path until it wins," he added.

Recall

It is now known that 80 countries and 4 organizations have joined in supporting the final communiqué of the Peace Summit.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

WarPolitics
United States
Ukraine
