Sullivan: U.S. will proudly walk with Ukraine on this path until it wins

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan strongly condemned Russia's actions to abduct children, calling for their return, and criticized Putin's "vision" as unacceptable and irresponsible. He stated this during the second plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, UNN reports.

"This Summit has defined the core of what peace should look like. And those are the principles of the UN Charter and the principles of International Law," Sullivan said.

Liberation of ZNPP, "grain corridor" and exchange of prisoners of war: what the participants of the Global Peace Summit agreed on

According to him, Ukraine can rely on international law to continue negotiations and ensure a just peace that Ukrainians deserve.

"Acts of abduction of children by Russia must be condemned. The children must be returned," he emphasized.

Sullivan also commented on Putin's "vision" in which Ukraine has to completely withdraw from 4 regions of Ukraine and disarm.

"This is irresponsible! It rejects the UN Charter, basic morality and just plain common sense. Instead, the vision of peace that has been presented here by many countries, which is based on the principles to which we all subscribe. This is the right vision of moving forward. Therefore, from our perspective, this event is a Rubicon to a just peace. The United States will proudly walk with Ukraine on this path until it wins," he added.

Recall

It is now known that 80 countries and 4 organizations have joined in supporting the final communiqué of the Peace Summit.