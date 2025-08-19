Ukraine brought home two girls who lived under occupation for three years

$41.260.08
48.170.13
ukenru
12:26 PM • 4140 views
Trump: several European countries will send troops to Ukraine, but the US will not
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 14264 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 15583 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 17035 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
10:33 AM • 17437 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 18428 views
Lisovyi on the "Defense of Ukraine" program for schoolchildren: wider involvement of veterans is planned
August 19, 07:29 AM • 74222 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting possible in Hungary - Reuters
August 19, 05:19 AM • 61070 views
NATO Secretary General stated that 30 countries are working on security guarantees for Ukraine
August 18, 07:57 PM • 75831 views
Zelenskyy on negotiations with Trump: showed details on the map, I consider the meeting constructive and concrete
August 18, 06:34 PM • 94549 views
Trump considers deploying US troops to Ukraine: what he said
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2.9m/s
35%
749mm
Popular news
World Humanitarian Day: 12.7 million Ukrainians need supportAugust 19, 04:47 AM • 93388 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 83060 views
In the Pokrovsk direction - over a third of all battles: map from the General StaffPhotoAugust 19, 06:00 AM • 11699 views
World leaders discussed cessation of hostilities in Ukraine: NYT voiced 5 conclusionsAugust 19, 06:55 AM • 86687 views
Poland scrambled aircraft overnight due to Russian strikes on UkraineAugust 19, 07:45 AM • 13317 views
Publications
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
12:13 PM • 14273 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 15590 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 17042 views
Sweet Beekeeper's Day: top honey recipesPhoto11:20 AM • 10357 views
Not an occupation of territories? Lavrov again made a false statement regarding the reasons for the attack on Ukraine10:33 AM • 17442 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in Germany10:46 AM • 8812 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 83362 views
At the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump, the topic of the "suit" was raisedVideoAugust 18, 05:45 PM • 47765 views
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national gridAugust 17, 11:21 AM • 105142 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda PriestlyAugust 17, 07:47 AM • 94398 views
Actual
Fox News
The Guardian
Unmanned aerial vehicle
BFM TV
Hryvnia

Ukraine brought home two girls who lived under occupation for three years

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Two teenage girls, who had been under occupation for three years, returned to Ukraine. They were threatened and forced to attend Russian schools, but they preserved their Ukrainian identity.

Ukraine brought home two girls who lived under occupation for three years

As part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, two teenage girls who had lived under occupation for three years were rescued. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the girls were constantly subjected to psychological pressure: they were threatened, searched, and forced to attend Russian schools. Despite this, they managed to preserve their Ukrainian identity, studied online in Ukrainian schools, avoided imposed "patriotic" events, and fought daily for the right to remain themselves.

Currently, the girls are safe, with their relatives, receiving psychological and social support. Yermak thanked the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for their assistance in the rescue.

"We are fulfilling the President's task – to bring all children back," he emphasized.

This story has become a symbol of perseverance and hope, demonstrating that even in the most difficult conditions, Ukrainian identity remains unbroken.

Recall

Earlier, 12 children who had lived under Russian occupation for years moved to territories controlled by Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Some of them witnessed brutal torture of relatives or faced humiliation themselves.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar
Child
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine