Ukraine brought home two girls who lived under occupation for three years

As part of President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, two teenage girls who had lived under occupation for three years were rescued. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the girls were constantly subjected to psychological pressure: they were threatened, searched, and forced to attend Russian schools. Despite this, they managed to preserve their Ukrainian identity, studied online in Ukrainian schools, avoided imposed "patriotic" events, and fought daily for the right to remain themselves.

Currently, the girls are safe, with their relatives, receiving psychological and social support. Yermak thanked the Ukrainian Child Rights Network for their assistance in the rescue.

"We are fulfilling the President's task – to bring all children back," he emphasized.

This story has become a symbol of perseverance and hope, demonstrating that even in the most difficult conditions, Ukrainian identity remains unbroken.

Recall

Earlier, 12 children who had lived under Russian occupation for years moved to territories controlled by Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Some of them witnessed brutal torture of relatives or faced humiliation themselves.