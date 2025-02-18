Ukraine and Turkey discuss new defense projects

Ukraine and Turkey discussed strengthening defense cooperation. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, UNN reports.

A Ukrainian delegation headed by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov visited Turkey for talks with the leadership of the country's military. The key topics of the meetings included strengthening defense partnership and expanding joint projects in the military sphere.

During the visit, Umerov met with Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Güler and Army Commander General Selçuk Bayraktaroglu. The main focus was on security challenges in the region, as well as joint initiatives aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense capabilities.

Turkey is our reliable strategic partner, and we highly appreciate the support it provides to Ukraine. Working together in the defense sector helps build our resilience and effectiveness on the battlefield - the statement said.

