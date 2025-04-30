$41.560.18
Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11147 views

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today. Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko will be in Washington today.

Ukraine and the USA may sign a mineral agreement today - source

Today, Ukraine and America may sign an agreement on minerals. This was reported to UNN by its own sources.

Today, Ukraine and the United States may sign an agreement on minerals. Ukraine is ready

- said the interlocutor.

The source noted that the Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko will be in Washington today.

Let's add

Meanwhile, Bloomberg reports that the draft agreement, which provides for the creation of a joint fund to manage investment projects in Ukraine, "has been completed and could be signed as early as Wednesday."

According to the draft document, which the agency reviewed, under the agreement, the United States and Ukraine will seek to create conditions for "increasing investment in the mining industry, energy and related technologies in Ukraine."

Washington also recognizes Kyiv's intentions regarding the agreement to avoid any conflict with its plans to join the European Union, which has long been considered a red line for Ukraine in the negotiations, the publication writes.

In another breakthrough, the United States agreed that "only future military assistance they may provide to Ukraine after the signing of the agreement will count towards their contribution to the fund."

Supplement

Earlier in April, American and Ukrainian officials signed a memorandum of intent and continued to discuss the technical details of the agreement, which would give the United States the right to first claim on profits transferred to a special reconstruction investment fund to be controlled by Washington.

A previous attempt to reach an agreement failed earlier this year after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clashed with Trump and US Vice President Jay Dee Vance in the Oval Office.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

EconomyPolitics
Yulia Sviridenko
