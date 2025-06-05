$41.640.02
The environmental situation in Ukraine in 2025: how the war affected the environment
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Ukraine and the United States plan to launch a fund under the minerals agreement by the end of the year

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

The first meeting of the fund is scheduled for July, where the initial capital and investment strategy will be discussed. Ukraine signed an agreement to establish the fund with the United States on April 31.

Ukraine and the United States plan to launch a fund under the minerals agreement by the end of the year

Ukraine and the United States discussed how to make the fund under the mineral agreement operational by the end of the year, and the first meeting of the fund is expected in July, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said in Washington on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

On Wednesday, Svyrydenko met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the US International Development Finance Corporation, which will be a partner in the fund. "And we discussed very specific steps on how to make this fund operational this year," she told reporters.

"Therefore, we plan to hold the first meeting of the board of directors of this fund in July and discuss what the initial capital will be to start the work of this fund. And we must also adopt an investment strategy for this fund for the next few years," Svyrydenko said.

Addition

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on April 31 to establish a reconstruction investment fund, which is called a mineral agreement. It was later ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

EconomyPolitics
Scott Bessent
Yulia Sviridenko
Verkhovna Rada
United States
Ukraine
