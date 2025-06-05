Ukraine and the United States plan to launch a fund under the minerals agreement by the end of the year

Ukraine and the United States discussed how to make the fund under the mineral agreement operational by the end of the year, and the first meeting of the fund is expected in July, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko said in Washington on Wednesday, UNN writes.

Details

On Wednesday, Svyrydenko met with US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the US International Development Finance Corporation, which will be a partner in the fund. "And we discussed very specific steps on how to make this fund operational this year," she told reporters.

"Therefore, we plan to hold the first meeting of the board of directors of this fund in July and discuss what the initial capital will be to start the work of this fund. And we must also adopt an investment strategy for this fund for the next few years," Svyrydenko said.

The U.S.-based Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund is launching with graphite, titanium, and lithium projects

Addition

Ukraine signed an agreement with the United States on April 31 to establish a reconstruction investment fund, which is called a mineral agreement. It was later ratified by the Verkhovna Rada.