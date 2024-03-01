Ukraine and the UK discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit

He had a conversation with British National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister Timothy Barrow. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak and National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister Timothy Barrow discussed preparations for the first Global Peace Summit at the level of heads of state and government.

A lot of work, but the goal is clear - a fair victory for Ukraine - said Andriy Yermak.

