"A prison where even the jailers are afraid": Yermak says Russia is a "prison of nations" that will collapse

On the Day of Crimean Resistance to Russian Occupation, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that patriots do not know the word "obedience" - the unity action on 26 February 2014 showed what Crimean residents really want. This is reported by UNN with reference to Andriy Yermak's Telegram channel .

Russia is not just a prison of nations. It is a prison where even the jailers are afraid. They are afraid and kill because of this fear. Fear cannot lead to victory. But it creates the illusion of victory - Yermak said on the sidelines of the International Platform for the Release of Ukrainian Civilians Illegally Detained by Russia.

According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Russia is living in its captivity, and this illusion is getting stronger with each successive victim of the Kremlin.

Navalny's death is very telling here. But no illusion can resist reality. That is why Russia is going to collapse. ," he added.

Yermak emphasized that Ukrainian patriots do not know the word "obedience.

It was they who took to the streets on February 26, 10 years ago. The unity action showed what Crimeans really want - said the Head of the Presidential Office.

Ukraine must fight for the full restoration of the force of international lawa - the force on Crimea. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the forum "10 Years of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea".

On the Day of Crimean resistance to Russian occupation, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink once again emphasizedthat Crimea is Ukraine.

