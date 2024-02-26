"A prison where even the jailers are afraid": Yermak says Russia is a "prison of nations" that will collapse

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 27885 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 101116 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 65834 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 264401 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226678 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 189085 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 229447 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 251216 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 157191 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372056 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+18°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 206850 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 82037 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 103712 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 69159 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 61873 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 37290 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 101018 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 264299 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 209268 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 226606 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 18620 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 26904 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 26961 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 63641 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 70876 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

"A prison where even the jailers are afraid": Yermak says Russia is a "prison of nations" that will collapse

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30871 views

According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, Russia is a prison of nations waiting to collapse. Ukrainian patriots do not know the word "obedience.

"A prison where even the jailers are afraid": Yermak says Russia is a "prison of nations" that will collapse

On the Day of Crimean Resistance to Russian Occupation, the head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, said that patriots do not know the word "obedience" - the unity action on 26 February 2014 showed what Crimean residents really want. This is reported by UNN with reference to Andriy Yermak's Telegram channel .

Russia is not just a prison of nations. It is a prison where even the jailers are afraid. They are afraid and kill because of this fear. Fear cannot lead to victory. But it creates the illusion of victory

- Yermak said on the sidelines of the International Platform for the Release of Ukrainian Civilians Illegally Detained by Russia.

According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Russia is living in its captivity, and this illusion is getting stronger with each successive victim of the Kremlin.

Navalny's death is very telling here. But no illusion can resist reality. That is why Russia is going to collapse.

 ," he added.

Yermak emphasized that Ukrainian patriots do not know the word "obedience.

It was they who took to the streets on February 26, 10 years ago. The unity action showed what Crimeans really want

- said the Head of the Presidential Office.

Recall

Ukraine must fight for the full restoration of the force of international lawa - the force on Crimea. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the forum "10 Years of Resistance to the Occupation of Crimea".

On the Day of Crimean resistance to Russian occupation, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink once again emphasizedthat Crimea is Ukraine. 

More than 160 countries will be invited to the first global peace summit, Russia's participation is not ruled out later - Yermak25.02.24, 14:56 • 100852 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Bridget A. Brink
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02