Ukraine and the EU are dissatisfied with the return to Europe of classical music stars from the Russian "black list"

Ukraine and the EU are calling on prestigious opera houses and theater companies on the continent to restrain the return of some Russian stars to stages across Europe. This is reported by UNN referring to Politico.

Details

Some Russian "cultural figures" who have recently been on the European "black list" are beginning to return to the stages of the western continent.

The Minister of Culture of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytskyi, stated that the European art scene should "think twice" before re-accepting Russian performers, calling the reintegration of Russian culture "very risky" while Moscow's full-scale invasion continues.

When you have an active cultural action of Russia in (your, - ed.) country, it is immediately associated with disinformation and preparation for some act of aggression – said Tochytskyi.

European Union Commissioner for Culture Glenn Micallef agreed with this statement.

European stages should not give any space to those who support this aggressive war against Ukraine – he said.

Additionally

After conveying the points of view of Ukrainian and European officials, Politico recalls the performances of pro-Russian "artists" in Europe:

Valery Gergiev – one of the most famous Russian conductors, who was abandoned by various orchestras and theaters, from Milan and Munich to Rotterdam and Vienna, is planning to perform several concerts in Barcelona next year with the Russian Mariinsky Theater Orchestra;

Anna Netrebko before her performance in Bratislava, in April, faced hundreds of protesters who gathered around the theater, waving Ukrainian flags and holding photos of bombed Ukrainian cities.

The Minister of Culture of Ukraine suggested that European theater companies should hire Ukrainian or European performers instead of Russian ones.

In Ukraine, Poland, Sweden, we have artists of the same, and sometimes even better, quality. Let's promote those who really share democratic values – said Mykola Tochytskyi.

Let us remind you

The Ukrainian art scene was destroyed by Moscow's invasion. Opera singer Igor Voronka died on the front line last July, and Vasyl Slipak, a baritone who performed at the Paris Opera before joining the Ukrainian army, was killed by a Russian sniper in the Donbas in 2016.

