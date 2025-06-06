$41.470.01
House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 27749 views

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine

11:45 AM • 58723 views

Kuzminykh scheme: how the MP accused of bribery hid a network of pharmacies in Zhytomyr

June 6, 07:51 AM • 48033 views

The Defense Forces struck aviation bases in the Russian Federation: there are hits and fires

June 5, 04:58 PM • 110378 views

Trump on the introduction of sanctions against the Russian Federation: we will be "very tough" if the war in Ukraine drags on

Exclusive
June 5, 02:42 PM • 154523 views

The tactic of "postponements": how the lawyer of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, turns justice into a game of time

Exclusive
June 5, 02:25 PM • 114654 views

Russia is hunting for spare parts: how Moscow is buying up Soviet components to block Ukraine's access to them

Exclusive
June 5, 12:51 PM • 99579 views

Missile strike on a training ground in the Poltava region: 16 soldiers were wounded, two of them died.

Exclusive
June 5, 11:49 AM • 91582 views

"Baby Box" in 2025: Ministry of Social Policy tells whether there will be changes in assistance

June 5, 11:02 AM • 66634 views

NBU has left the discount rate unchanged at 15.5%

Exclusive
June 5, 08:39 AM • 92676 views

Modification of Russian ballistic missiles: how Ukraine can cope with the new challenge

Ukraine and the EU are dissatisfied with the return to Europe of classical music stars from the Russian "black list"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1214 views

Ukrainian and EU officials have called on European theaters not to invite Russian artists who support the war. Instead, it is proposed to hire Ukrainian or European performers.

Ukraine and the EU are dissatisfied with the return to Europe of classical music stars from the Russian "black list"

Ukraine and the EU are calling on prestigious opera houses and theater companies on the continent to restrain the return of some Russian stars to stages across Europe. This is reported by UNN referring to Politico.

Details

Some Russian "cultural figures" who have recently been on the European "black list" are beginning to return to the stages of the western continent.

The Minister of Culture of Ukraine, Mykola Tochytskyi, stated that the European art scene should "think twice" before re-accepting Russian performers, calling the reintegration of Russian culture "very risky" while Moscow's full-scale invasion continues.

When you have an active cultural action of Russia in (your, - ed.) country, it is immediately associated with disinformation and preparation for some act of aggression

 – said Tochytskyi.

European Union Commissioner for Culture Glenn Micallef agreed with this statement.

European stages should not give any space to those who support this aggressive war against Ukraine

– he said.

Additionally

After conveying the points of view of Ukrainian and European officials, Politico recalls the performances of pro-Russian "artists" in Europe:

  • Valery Gergiev – one of the most famous Russian conductors, who was abandoned by various orchestras and theaters, from Milan and Munich to Rotterdam and Vienna, is planning to perform several concerts in Barcelona next year with the Russian Mariinsky Theater Orchestra;
    • Anna Netrebko before her performance in Bratislava, in April, faced hundreds of protesters who gathered around the theater, waving Ukrainian flags and holding photos of bombed Ukrainian cities.

      The Minister of Culture of Ukraine suggested that European theater companies should hire Ukrainian or European performers instead of Russian ones.

      In Ukraine, Poland, Sweden, we have artists of the same, and sometimes even better, quality. Let's promote those who really share democratic values

      – said Mykola Tochytskyi.

      Let us remind you

      The Ukrainian art scene was destroyed by Moscow's invasion. Opera singer Igor Voronka died on the front line last July, and Vasyl Slipak, a baritone who performed at the Paris Opera before joining the Ukrainian army, was killed by a Russian sniper in the Donbas in 2016.

      Famous Ukrainian TV presenter Maksym Nelipa Killed in the War 15.05.25, 02:28 • 5581 view

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      Yevhen Ustimenko

      SocietyWarCultureNews of the World
      European Union
      Sweden
      Ukraine
      Poland
