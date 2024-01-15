Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing for the Global Peace Summit

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Ukraine and Switzerland are starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The formula for peace. Only forward - the post says.

Mr. Yermak also assured that more would be announced later.

After a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on January 15, the head of the Federal Council of Switzerland, Viola Amgerd, confirmed the country's intentions to organize a peace conference on Ukraine at the highest level.

According to Amgerd, the issue of implementing Kyiv's peace initiatives was one of the main issues during her meeting with the Ukrainian president.

Mr. Zelensky asked me whether Switzerland would be ready to organize a meeting at the highest level. I confirmed: Switzerland would be ready to organize a conference. We agreed that we will deal with this issue in depth so that the peace process will be successful - added Viola Amherd.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland. There, he will, among other things, take part in a forum in Davos to discuss the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.