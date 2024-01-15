ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106744 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115524 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146454 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142126 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178838 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172654 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286716 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178336 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167341 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148912 views

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing for the Global Peace Summit

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing for the Global Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25991 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine and Switzerland are starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders.

Ukraine and Switzerland are preparing to host the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders. This was stated by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

Ukraine and Switzerland are starting preparations for the Global Peace Summit at the level of leaders. This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The formula for peace. Only forward

- the post says.

Mr. Yermak also assured that more would be announced later.

The presentation of all points of the Peace Formula was completed: Yermak tells about the results of the meeting of advisers in Davos15.01.24, 16:25 • 20548 views

Addition

After a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyi on January 15, the head of the Federal Council of Switzerland, Viola Amgerd, confirmed the country's intentions to organize a peace conference on Ukraine at the highest level.

According to Amgerd, the issue of implementing Kyiv's peace initiatives was one of the main issues during her meeting with the Ukrainian president.

Mr. Zelensky asked me whether Switzerland would be ready to organize a meeting at the highest level. I confirmed: Switzerland would be ready to organize a conference. We agreed that we will deal with this issue in depth so that the peace process will be successful

 - added Viola Amherd.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland. There, he will, among other things, take part in a forum in Davos to discuss the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising