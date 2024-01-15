The presentation of all points of the Peace Formula was completed: Yermak tells about the results of the meeting of advisers in Davos

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 104258 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 114090 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 144532 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 140822 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 177963 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172314 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 285271 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178310 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167318 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148902 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

Trump to hold first cryptocurrency summit in the White House

March 2, 08:31 AM • 37377 views
What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

What is the threat of a possible termination of US aid to Ukraine: ISW explained

March 2, 08:53 AM • 40824 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 51449 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71687 views
Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

Trump adviser reveals details of tense meeting with Zelenskiy at White House

11:50 AM • 38134 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 104258 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 285271 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 252415 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 237472 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 262636 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

March 2, 10:40 AM • 71687 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 144532 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107629 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107580 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123637 views
Actual
The presentation of all points of the Peace Formula was completed: Yermak tells about the results of the meeting of advisers in Davos

The presentation of all points of the Peace Formula was completed: Yermak tells about the results of the meeting of advisers in Davos

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20545 views

Following consultations in Davos, Switzerland and Ukraine, co-chairs of the fourth meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers, agreed on a joint press communiqué.

In Davos, at a meeting of national security advisers and foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the countries on the implementation of the Peace Formula, the key principles of achieving peace for Ukraine were discussed in detail. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this event is a logical continuation of our meetings that took place in 2023 in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta.

We had a record number of participants: more than 80 states and international organizations were represented...  We have gathered once again to work on developing a joint international plan based on the Ukrainian Formula for Peace

- Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with media representatives in Davos.

The Head of the President's Office, reminded that during the consultations in Malta, the first five points of the Peace Formula were discussed, namely: nuclear security, food and energy security, release of prisoners and deportees, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Instead, five more points of the Formula were presented in Davos: the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, the restoration of justice, environmental safety, the prevention of escalation and recurrence of war, and the issue of confirming the end of the war.

Davos considered five points of the Peace Formula and held two special sessions14.01.24, 23:20 • 38327 views

In addition, two special sessions were held on food security and humanitarian aspects of the war, respectively.

Open and constructive negotiations were held, during which the key principles for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world were discussed in detail. Such peace should be based only on the UN Charter, relevant UN General Assembly resolutions and key principles of international law

- said Andriy Yermak.

Addendum

It would not be entirely true to say that absolutely everyone has the same position. And that's good, because, as you know, the uniqueness of the Peace Formula lies in the combination of different positions and approaches. But we are extremely united around the main principles based on international law and the norms of the UN Charter

- said the head of the Presidential Office.

UN asks donors to allocate $4.2 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians15.01.24, 11:44 • 33475 views

Andriy Yermak expressed his gratitude to Switzerland for holding events that are significant for the whole humanity. 

The Head of the Presidential Office also thanked the co-chair of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, former Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Margot Wallström and co-chair of the International Expert Group on the Return of Illegally Deported Children, Baroness Helena Kennedy, for their participation in the meeting and presentation of the groups' work.

We still have a lot of work to do, but we are all on the same page. And this is very inspiring. For two years of this terrible war, Ukraine has been living and fighting. And, without a doubt, it will win

- Andriy Yermak emphasized.

He reiterated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team will not accept any form of frozen conflict on the territory of Ukraine. He also noted that in the two years since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has done so many remarkable things that there is no doubt that our country will win this war.

Today we have completed the presentation of all ten points of the Peace Formula. Based on the results of the consultations, we want to develop a joint plan of responsible states of the world. The next step may be the first global summit at the level of heads of state and government, which will launch a top-level political effort to develop and agree on a single, joint peace plan. And if the aggressor state really demonstrates a desire to end this war and return to respect for international law, we will have this common peace plan for such a moment

- said the head of the Presidential Office

Following consultations in Davos, Switzerland and Ukraine, co-chairs of the fourth meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers, agreed on a joint press communiqué.

It states that Ukraine's security is an integral part of global and regional security, and that the war against our country is one of the main destabilizing factors in the world.

For this reason, peace efforts must be significantly stepped up to end the war in a just and comprehensive manner. The task of the international community is not only to end the war, but also to overcome the consequences of all the crises it has caused around the world

- the document says.

It also notes that a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and the entire world should be based only on the UN Charter, relevant UN General Assembly resolutions and key principles of international law.

Results of the meeting in Davos: Switzerland and Ukraine sign communiqué on security15.01.24, 15:59 • 67605 views

This meeting laid the necessary preconditions for the preparation of a meeting of leaders of countries and governments, which can give a high-level start to creating a universal framework for a common vision and ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The leaders' meeting could also give rise to thematic meetings in different countries at the ministerial, parliamentary, expert and other levels to prepare detailed proposals for the leaders

- the communiqué emphasizes.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland. There, he will, among other things, take part in a forum in Davos to discuss the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Politics

Contact us about advertising