The presentation of all points of the Peace Formula was completed: Yermak tells about the results of the meeting of advisers in Davos

In Davos, at a meeting of national security advisers and foreign policy advisers to the leaders of the countries on the implementation of the Peace Formula, the key principles of achieving peace for Ukraine were discussed in detail. This was reported by the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, this event is a logical continuation of our meetings that took place in 2023 in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta.

We had a record number of participants: more than 80 states and international organizations were represented... We have gathered once again to work on developing a joint international plan based on the Ukrainian Formula for Peace - Andriy Yermak said at a meeting with media representatives in Davos.

The Head of the President's Office, reminded that during the consultations in Malta, the first five points of the Peace Formula were discussed, namely: nuclear security, food and energy security, release of prisoners and deportees, restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Instead, five more points of the Formula were presented in Davos: the withdrawal of Russian troops and the cessation of hostilities, the restoration of justice, environmental safety, the prevention of escalation and recurrence of war, and the issue of confirming the end of the war.

Davos considered five points of the Peace Formula and held two special sessions

In addition, two special sessions were held on food security and humanitarian aspects of the war, respectively.

Open and constructive negotiations were held, during which the key principles for achieving a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine and the world were discussed in detail. Such peace should be based only on the UN Charter, relevant UN General Assembly resolutions and key principles of international law - said Andriy Yermak.

Addendum

It would not be entirely true to say that absolutely everyone has the same position. And that's good, because, as you know, the uniqueness of the Peace Formula lies in the combination of different positions and approaches. But we are extremely united around the main principles based on international law and the norms of the UN Charter - said the head of the Presidential Office.

UN asks donors to allocate $4.2 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

Andriy Yermak expressed his gratitude to Switzerland for holding events that are significant for the whole humanity.

The Head of the Presidential Office also thanked the co-chair of the International Working Group on the Environmental Consequences of War, former Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Margot Wallström and co-chair of the International Expert Group on the Return of Illegally Deported Children, Baroness Helena Kennedy, for their participation in the meeting and presentation of the groups' work.

We still have a lot of work to do, but we are all on the same page. And this is very inspiring. For two years of this terrible war, Ukraine has been living and fighting. And, without a doubt, it will win - Andriy Yermak emphasized.

He reiterated that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team will not accept any form of frozen conflict on the territory of Ukraine. He also noted that in the two years since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion, Ukraine has done so many remarkable things that there is no doubt that our country will win this war.

Today we have completed the presentation of all ten points of the Peace Formula. Based on the results of the consultations, we want to develop a joint plan of responsible states of the world. The next step may be the first global summit at the level of heads of state and government, which will launch a top-level political effort to develop and agree on a single, joint peace plan. And if the aggressor state really demonstrates a desire to end this war and return to respect for international law, we will have this common peace plan for such a moment - said the head of the Presidential Office

Following consultations in Davos, Switzerland and Ukraine, co-chairs of the fourth meeting of national security and foreign policy advisers, agreed on a joint press communiqué.

It states that Ukraine's security is an integral part of global and regional security, and that the war against our country is one of the main destabilizing factors in the world.

For this reason, peace efforts must be significantly stepped up to end the war in a just and comprehensive manner. The task of the international community is not only to end the war, but also to overcome the consequences of all the crises it has caused around the world - the document says.

It also notes that a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace for Ukraine and the entire world should be based only on the UN Charter, relevant UN General Assembly resolutions and key principles of international law.

Results of the meeting in Davos: Switzerland and Ukraine sign communiqué on security

This meeting laid the necessary preconditions for the preparation of a meeting of leaders of countries and governments, which can give a high-level start to creating a universal framework for a common vision and ways to achieve a comprehensive, just and lasting peace for Ukraine on the basis of the Ukrainian Peace Formula. The leaders' meeting could also give rise to thematic meetings in different countries at the ministerial, parliamentary, expert and other levels to prepare detailed proposals for the leaders - the communiqué emphasizes.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Switzerland. There, he will, among other things, take part in a forum in Davos to discuss the Ukrainian Formula for Peace.