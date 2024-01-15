UN asks donors to allocate $4.2 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

The United Nations and partners today appealed to donors to provide $4.2 billion to support war-affected communities in Ukraine and refugees. UNN reports this with reference to a statement published on the UN website.

Details

As noted, 14.6 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance, which is 40% of the population. And about 6.3 million people have fled the country and remain refugees.

It also points out that the harsh winter has exacerbated the urgent need for vital humanitarian aid.

In frontline towns and villages, people have exhausted their meager resources and rely on aid to survive. In Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, families remain in damaged homes without water, gas or electricity. Due to constant shelling, people are forced to spend all their time in basements. Children cannot play outside, let alone attend school - the UN emphasized.

In total, the two UN plans provide support to about 10.8 million people in Ukraine and the European region who are most in need of assistance.

"Hundreds of thousands of children are living in communities near the frontline, traumatized and unable to meet their basic needs. For this reason alone, we must do everything we can to provide more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," said Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

The UN emphasized that Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries also need increased support. According to the Organization, only half of refugee children of school age are enrolled in schools in host countries.

And a quarter of refugees in need of assistance have problems accessing healthcare services. Only 40 to 60 percent of refugees are employed, often in jobs requiring lower skills, and many remain vulnerable without sufficient means of subsistence.

