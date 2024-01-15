ukenru
Lent 2025: what you can eat and what you should limit yourself to
Von der Leyen announces “comprehensive plan” to strengthen EU security - summary of the summit in London
Britain to allocate 1.6 billion pounds to Ukraine for production of missiles for air defense
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
UN asks donors to allocate $4.2 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

UN asks donors to allocate $4.2 billion for humanitarian aid to Ukrainians

The UN is asking for $4.2 billion for 14.6 million Ukrainians in need of humanitarian assistance due to the effects of the war and the harsh winter.

The United Nations and partners today appealed to donors to provide $4.2 billion to support war-affected communities in Ukraine and refugees. UNN reports this with reference to a statement published on the UN website.

Details

As noted, 14.6 million people in Ukraine are in need of humanitarian assistance, which is 40% of the population.  And about 6.3 million people have fled the country and remain refugees. 

It also points out that the harsh winter has exacerbated the urgent need for vital humanitarian aid.

In frontline towns and villages, people have exhausted their meager resources and rely on aid to survive. In Donetsk and Kharkiv oblasts, families remain in damaged homes without water, gas or electricity. Due to constant shelling, people are forced to spend all their time in basements. Children cannot play outside, let alone attend school

- the UN emphasized.

In total, the two UN plans provide support to about 10.8 million people in Ukraine and the European region who are most in need of assistance.

"Hundreds of thousands of children are living in communities near the frontline, traumatized and unable to meet their basic needs. For this reason alone, we must do everything we can to provide more humanitarian assistance to Ukraine," said Martin Griffiths, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

The UN emphasized that Ukrainian refugees in neighboring countries also need increased support.  According to the Organization, only half of refugee children of school age are enrolled in schools in host countries.

And a quarter of refugees in need of assistance have problems accessing healthcare services. Only 40 to 60 percent of refugees are employed, often in jobs requiring lower skills, and many remain vulnerable without sufficient means of subsistence.

