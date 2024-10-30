Ukraine and Russia negotiate to end strikes on energy facilities - FT
Kyiv • UNN
According to the FT, Ukraine and Russia are discussing an end to attacks on energy facilities with the help of Qatar. The parties have already reduced the frequency of attacks on energy infrastructure in recent weeks.
Ukraine and Russia are holding preliminary talks to stop strikes on each other's energy infrastructure. This was reported by the Financial Times, citing people familiar with the matter, UNN reports.
It is noted that Kyiv is seeking to resume Qatari-mediated talks, which were close to an agreement in August but were disrupted by Ukraine's invasion of Kursk, according to the newspaper's sources, including high-ranking Ukrainian officials.
There are very early talks about the potential restart of something. We are currently negotiating on energy facilities,
The publication writes that the agreement would mark the most significant de-escalation of the war since Russian dictator Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
This month, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that an agreement on the protection of energy facilities could indicate Russia's willingness to participate in broader peace talks.
According to a senior Ukrainian official, Moscow and Kyiv have already reduced the frequency of attacks on each other's energy infrastructure in recent weeks as part of an agreement reached by their intelligence services.
Recall
In 2024, Russia used more than 1,000 munitions against Ukraine's energy facilities. The loss of energy capacity exceeds 9 GW, which is equivalent to the electricity supply of four EU countries.