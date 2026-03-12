$43.980.1150.930.10
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Ukraine and Romania signed a strategic partnership agreement - President Dan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1038 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Nicușor Dan signed an agreement to strengthen security and cooperation. The document officially consolidates the overcoming of historical distrust between the countries.

Ukraine and Romania signed a strategic partnership agreement - President Dan

Ukraine and Romania have signed a declaration on strategic partnership, which should strengthen cooperation between the countries. This was stated by Romanian President Nicușor Dan during a conversation with the media alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Details

The Romanian leader thanked Ukraine for its fight against Russian aggression, emphasizing that this struggle is important for all of Europe.

Thank you for your visit to Romania and especially thank you and the Ukrainian people for your struggle, a struggle for all of Europe, including Romania. Today we signed a declaration on strategic partnership, and this is an important moment in our bilateral relations

- said Dan.

According to him, despite historical distrust between the countries, Russia's war against Ukraine became a moment that significantly changed relations between Kyiv and Bucharest.

We should not hide and not say frankly that historically there was a kind of distrust between our countries, but this distrust was eliminated at the moment when the war began in 2022. And today is the moment when our two countries will mutually trust each other in what they will do next

- noted the President of Romania.

He added that the signed document provides for deepening cooperation for the security of the region and the citizens of both states.

Recall

The President of Ukraine held talks with Nicușor Dan and Ilie Boložan.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

Politics
