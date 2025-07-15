$41.840.05
Ukraine and Poland will for the first time test border rivers for bisphenol A

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1140 views

Both countries will for the first time jointly test water in four transboundary rivers for the presence of dangerous bisphenol A, viruses, and bacteria. This will take place within the framework of the WaterWatch project between the Lviv Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Voivodeship Sanitary and Epidemiological Station in Rzeszów.

Ukraine and Poland will for the first time test border rivers for bisphenol A

Ukraine and Poland will for the first time test cross-border rivers for the presence of dangerous bisphenol A in the water. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.

Details

The corresponding agreement was reached during an international conference on cross-border cooperation in public health. More than 100 specialists from Ukraine and Poland took part in this event.

Cooperation will be carried out within the framework of the joint international project WaterWatch between the Lviv Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Voivodeship Sanitary and Epidemiological Station in Rzeszów.

Deputy Minister of Health, Chief State Sanitary Doctor of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin noted that the WaterWatch project is "a vivid example of effective interagency cooperation that will minimize cross-border threats to public health."

The parties agreed that within the framework of the project, the water quality in four cross-border rivers will be studied:

  • from the Ukrainian side - Vyar and Strvyazh;
    • from the Polish side - Shklo and Vyshnya.

      Ukrainian and Polish specialists will test water for the presence of viruses, bacteria, and chemical substances, including bisphenol A and microcystins. For this purpose, the necessary equipment, reagents, and special transport will be purchased – specialists will also undergo appropriate training to work with the latest analysis methods.

      What is Bisphenol A

      Bisphenol A is an endocrine-active substance that, even in small concentrations, can affect human health, in particular:

      • disrupt the functioning of the hormonal system;
        • affect the development of the reproductive, immune, and nervous systems;
          • increase the risks of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, infertility;
            • potentially affect the development of some types of cancer;

              The accumulation of this chemical compound in drinking water and natural reservoirs, from which water is used for swimming, fishing, or water supply, is particularly dangerous.

              Recall

              Earlier, UNN reported that in Zakarpattia, more than 40 tourists were poisoned by water from the Shypit waterfall. Doctors stated that this water should not be consumed.

              Yevhen Ustimenko

