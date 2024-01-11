ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
March 2, 11:46 AM • 106677 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 115470 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 146385 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 142082 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 178810 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 172642 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 286674 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178336 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167340 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148912 views

Ukraine and Lithuania sign an agreement on technical, financial and defense cooperation

Ukraine and Lithuania sign an agreement on technical, financial and defense cooperation

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24551 views

Ukraine and Latvia signed a cooperation agreement in Riga that provides for technical and financial assistance for Ukraine's recovery, including a budget of EUR 5 million from Latvia. A defense memorandum was also agreed upon.

In Riga, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine and the Government of the Republic of Latvia signed an agreement on technical and financial cooperation. The documents were signed in the presence of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister of Latvia Eika Silini. This was reported by  the official representative office of the Ukrainian head of state, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that the conclusion  of this Agreement will create an organizational and legal framework for Ukrainian-Latvian cooperation on the use of international technical assistance.

This document is intended to facilitate the implementation of assistance projects to Ukraine by Latvia. In particular, the supply of equipment and materials for reconstruction, the transfer of modern technologies to Ukraine, and the implementation of priority reforms in the field of European integration.

According to the Ukrainian ministry, the agreement concluded in Riga will strengthen the involvement of the Republic of Latvia in the process of rebuilding Ukraine. It is expected that EUR 5 million will be allocated for this purpose in the draft state budget of Latvia for 2024.

*  EUR 2 million will be used through the Ministry of Economy of Latvia to purchase equipment and materials for reconstruction projects in Chernihiv Oblast;

* 3 million euros will be implemented through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Latvia as part of projects to reconstruct social infrastructure in Chernihiv region.

Image

In addition, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed at this meeting between the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine and the Federation of Security and Defense Industry of the Republic of Latvia on cooperation in the field of defense and security. 

The memorandum aims to support cooperation in the defense and security sectors. It provides for support for the implementation of joint projects in the field of defense technology (DefenceTech), including projects for the development and manufacture of drones, electronic warfare, land and sea demining, and other defense products.

This cooperation will also cover the areas of cyber defense, communications, and integrated solutions.

Optional

On the same day, Zelenskiy and Latvian Prime Minister Silina discussed military aid, Ukraine's path to the EU/NATO, and sanctions against Russia.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

Politics

