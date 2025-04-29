Ukraine and Hungary will hold a new round of consultations on the rights of national minorities on May 12

On May 12, Uzhhorod will host the next round of consultations between Ukraine and Hungary on the protection of the rights of national minorities. The Ukrainian and Hungarian delegations agreed on this during a meeting in Budapest on April 29, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

Details

Today, expanded consultations between the delegations of Ukraine and Hungary on the protection of the rights of national communities and the development of mutual dialogue between Ukraine and Hungary took place in Budapest.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration – Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, the delegation from Hungary was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs – Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar.

During the consultations, the parties paid main attention to the implementation of 11 points formulated by the Hungarian government regarding ensuring the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine.

We are determined to continue the bilateral dialogue with Hungary on issues related to the observance of the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine, as well as the Ukrainian national minority in Hungary. We believe that this is a strategic dialogue, and it should be recorded in a specific plan – the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

As noted in the Office, the Hungarian delegation noted progress in resolving a number of issues of common interest to Ukraine and Hungary.

Today we agreed that we will intensively continue our dialogue. On May 12, experts from Ukraine and Hungary will meet again and continue to work on the issues we discussed today – Levente Magyar emphasized at a press conference following the meeting.

Ukraine is ready to implement 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities-Stefanyshyn