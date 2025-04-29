Ukraine and Hungary will hold a new round of consultations on the rights of national minorities on May 12

$41.740.01
03:28 PM • 71603 views

03:14 PM • 73879 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 60341 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 86499 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 83331 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 75977 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 71128 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145511 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143879 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 125184 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Publications
Exclusives
Kyiv residents will receive compensation for rent of housing damaged by the April 24 attack - KCSA

April 29, 11:26 AM • 71227 views

russia is “preparing something” in belarus, hiding behind military exercises - Zelensky

02:31 PM • 14183 views

The Supreme Court has put an end to the case of Yuriy Hrymchak, the former Deputy Minister for Temporarily Occupied Territories

02:31 PM • 14105 views

European leaders will not arrive in Kyiv on May 9 - Politico

03:23 PM • 27013 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 58149 views
“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

03:56 PM • 58157 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145511 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143879 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

April 29, 07:19 AM • 125184 views
"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 57365 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 74990 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 72511 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 178234 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 89209 views
Ukraine and Hungary will hold a new round of consultations on the rights of national minorities on May 12

Kyiv • UNN

 • 334 views

On May 12, another round of consultations between Ukraine and Hungary on the protection of the rights of national minorities will take place in Uzhhorod.

Ukraine and Hungary will hold a new round of consultations on the rights of national minorities on May 12

On May 12, Uzhhorod will host the next round of consultations between Ukraine and Hungary on the protection of the rights of national minorities. The Ukrainian and Hungarian delegations agreed on this during a meeting in Budapest on April 29, UNN reports with reference to the Office of the Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna.

Details

Today, expanded consultations between the delegations of Ukraine and Hungary on the protection of the rights of national communities and the development of mutual dialogue between Ukraine and Hungary took place in Budapest.

The Ukrainian delegation was headed by Vice Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration – Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna, the delegation from Hungary was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs – Parliamentary State Secretary Levente Magyar.

During the consultations, the parties paid main attention to the implementation of 11 points formulated by the Hungarian government regarding ensuring the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine. 

We are determined to continue the bilateral dialogue with Hungary on issues related to the observance of the rights of the Hungarian national minority in Ukraine, as well as the Ukrainian national minority in Hungary. We believe that this is a strategic dialogue, and it should be recorded in a specific plan 

– the Deputy Prime Minister emphasized.

As noted in the Office, the Hungarian delegation noted progress in resolving a number of issues of common interest to Ukraine and Hungary.

Today we agreed that we will intensively continue our dialogue. On May 12, experts from Ukraine and Hungary will meet again and continue to work on the issues we discussed today 

– Levente Magyar emphasized at a press conference following the meeting. 

Ukraine is ready to implement 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities-Stefanyshyn25.06.24, 21:21 • 31464 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Olha Stefanishyna
Hungary
Budapest
Ukraine
