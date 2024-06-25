Ukraine is ready to implement 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities-Stefanyshyn

Ukraine is ready to meet Hungary's demands for national minorities in the framework of European integration. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina, reports UNN with reference to "We-Ukraine".

During the first intergovernmental conference on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU, Ukraine made a statement on the implementation by our state of 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities.

"Ukraine is sincerely committed to resolving and fully implementing the 11 issues raised by the Hungarian side," Stefanyshyna said.

She stressed that the implementation of these proposals will take place within the framework of the overall process of Ukraine's European integration.

Stefanyshyna announced the projected timing of Ukraine's accession to the EU

recall

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership.