Ukraine is ready to implement 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities-Stefanyshyn

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 6592 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 102776 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 112384 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127800 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 193690 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 236282 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 145271 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369652 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182098 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149701 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.3m/s
34%
Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 69899 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 77247 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 106537 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 92845 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 34853 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 102745 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 94221 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 112365 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 107886 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 127781 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 3824 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 6982 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12922 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 14456 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 18341 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Ukraine is ready to implement 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities-Stefanyshyn

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31464 views

Ukraine is ready to meet Hungary's demands for national minorities in the framework of European integration and will implement 11 proposals put forward by Hungary as part of the process of Ukraine's accession to the EU.

Ukraine is ready to implement 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities-Stefanyshyn

Ukraine is ready to meet Hungary's demands for national minorities in the framework of European integration. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina, reports UNN with reference to "We-Ukraine".

During the first intergovernmental conference on the start of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU, Ukraine made a statement on the implementation by our state of 11 proposals of Hungary regarding national minorities.

"Ukraine is sincerely committed to resolving and fully implementing the 11 issues raised by the Hungarian side," Stefanyshyna said.

She stressed that the implementation of these proposals will take place within the framework of the overall process of Ukraine's European integration. 

Stefanyshyna announced the projected timing of Ukraine's accession to the EU25.06.24, 20:32 • 21392 views

recall

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyPolitics
European Union
Luxembourg
Hungary
Ukraine
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$82,525.60
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,132.61
Ethereum
$1,783.41