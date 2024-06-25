Stefanyshyna announced the projected timing of Ukraine's accession to the EU

ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 2862 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93029 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105459 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121406 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190178 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234312 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143740 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369356 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181818 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149659 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

April 4, 02:06 AM • 66558 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 74029 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101485 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87500 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 31839 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 93029 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 87643 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

05:56 AM • 105459 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 101612 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121406 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 1790 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 5024 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 12021 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 13631 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 17571 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Stefanyshyna announced the projected timing of Ukraine's accession to the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21392 views

Ukraine is confidently moving towards full membership in the European Union with projected accession dates until 2030, according to the forecast of the president of the European Council, Charles Michel.

Stefanyshyna announced the projected timing of Ukraine's accession to the EU

Ukraine is confidently moving towards full membership in the European Union. Olga Stefanishina, deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, told us more about the clearer projected terms of entry on the air of "We are Ukraine", reports UNN.

She drew attention to the forecast of the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, who said that the EU enlargement process should be completed by 2030.

"Ukraine is currently the leader. Both Moldova and the Balkan countries have been following this path for a longer time. It is important for us that several significant positions have been confirmed in the negotiations today. First, Ukraine is a fully capable state and committed to this process, which means that there will be no delays in Ukraine. Again, our position is that no political challenge related to future membership agreements can be overcome, because the biggest challenge is to win our victory, all the rest are tools that should serve to ensure that we find solutions in every important situation," she stressed. 

Stefanyshyna stressed that she proceeds from the fact that "Ukraine is already integrated.

Ukraine will certainly be a full member of the European Union: Zelensky, Shmygal and Stefanchuk recorded an appeal25.06.24, 17:41 • 21110 views

Recall

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
European Council
European Union
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Charles Michel
Luxembourg
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
Moldova