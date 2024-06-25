Stefanyshyna announced the projected timing of Ukraine's accession to the EU

Ukraine is confidently moving towards full membership in the European Union. Olga Stefanishina, deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine, told us more about the clearer projected terms of entry on the air of "We are Ukraine", reports UNN.

She drew attention to the forecast of the president of the European Council, Charles Michel, who said that the EU enlargement process should be completed by 2030.

"Ukraine is currently the leader. Both Moldova and the Balkan countries have been following this path for a longer time. It is important for us that several significant positions have been confirmed in the negotiations today. First, Ukraine is a fully capable state and committed to this process, which means that there will be no delays in Ukraine. Again, our position is that no political challenge related to future membership agreements can be overcome, because the biggest challenge is to win our victory, all the rest are tools that should serve to ensure that we find solutions in every important situation," she stressed.

Stefanyshyna stressed that she proceeds from the fact that "Ukraine is already integrated.

On Tuesday, June 25, Luxembourg will host the first EU-Ukraine intergovernmental Ministerial Conference, which will mark the start of negotiations with the EU on membership.