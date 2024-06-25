ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
Ukraine will certainly be a full member of the European Union: Zelensky, Shmygal and Stefanchuk recorded an appeal

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21110 views

The Ukrainian leadership recorded an appeal dedicated to the official start of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union, in which it expressed confidence that Ukraine will become a full member of the EU thanks to technical work and political will.

Ukraine will certainly be a full member of the European Union: Zelensky, Shmygal and Stefanchuk recorded an appeal

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk recorded an appeal on the occasion of the opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The Office of the president published the full text of the appeal of the country's leadership, reports UNN.

"Today is a day for which we all worked long and very hard – the entire Ukrainian team. Today – Official, actual, real opening of negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union. and our Ukrainian delegation – representatives of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the government, the Office – have already held the first Intergovernmental Conference of Ukraine and the European Union. And until today, we were a state that received the status of a candidate for admission, but we could not yet be completely sure whether we would implement this status. And from now on, this is certainly a certainty – Ukraine will certainly be a full member of the European Union. The question now is Ukraine's technical work with the European Union, the adaptation of our system to the EU, and the political will of Europe to make the European project truly perfect. This is possible only with Ukraine as part of a united Europe – a Europe of values, a Europe without splits, ideological walls and "gray zones", A Europe of peace – a real peace. I thank everyone who supports Ukraine on this path, who helps and who fights for Ukraine – fights for our common Ukrainian home, for our State – exactly as for their own. When, on the fifth day of a full-scale war, we signed an application to join the European Union together, many people said that this was nothing more than a dream. But we realized this dream. We knocked it out, convinced it, removed all the doubts that were there. In June 22, Ukraine's candidacy was approved. Despite the opposition. On December 23, European leaders supported a political decision on negotiations with Ukraine. Today negotiations start. There are thousands of meetings and calls between these steps. Conditions that Ukraine has fully fulfilled. Laws that were passed and worked. And the most important thing is the determination of our people, our people. A determination that worked, which did not let Ukraine and the whole of Europe down, and which proves that all Ukrainians together, all Europeans together are able to realize even the greatest dreams – they are able to win.

Stefanishyna spoke about the sequence of actions of Ukraine for joining the EU 25.06.24, 16:29 • 14733 views

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal:

Intergovernmental Conferences- the format that started today – are work between our state and representatives of all EU states actually on parts of the future treaty on Ukraine's accession. According to the approved negotiation framework, we will go through all the sections of our relations and we must come to an agreement on each of them. We will definitely achieve this – as well as all our other Ukrainian goals.

EU opens negotiations on Ukraine's accession: prime minister declares readiness to work ahead25.06.24, 17:36 • 20219 views

Chairman Of The Verkhovna Rada Of Ukraine Ruslan Stefanchuk:

Every state that has become a member of the EU has gone through a similar format of negotiations. Ukraine will try to do this faster than others, but always in the common interests of our state and the whole of Europe. We have adopted, are adopting and will continue to adopt all the necessary laws so that Ukraine will never break away from the European home again. Thank you to everyone who is with Ukraine, to everyone who believes in our people, who works with Ukraine and thus ensures a stable and protected future for the whole of Europe from aggression.

President Of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky:

Ukraine is changing everything - and exactly as it should be to preserve Europe.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
