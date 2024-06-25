EU opens negotiations on Ukraine's accession: prime minister declares readiness to work ahead

The European Union has opened negotiations on Ukraine's accession, and although we still have a lot of work to do on the way to joining, the Ukrainian side is ready for it, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday, UNN writes.

A historic moment. The European Union has opened negotiations on Ukraine's accession - wrote Shmygal in Telegram.

He recalled that 2 years, 3 months and 29 days ago, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed an application for Ukraine's membership in the European Union. 2 years and 3 days ago, the European Council granted Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership. "For Ukraine, the European Union means much more than physical space. These are values. This is hope. It's a symbol. Thousands of the best sons and daughters of Ukraine gave their lives for an independent European Ukraine," the head of government said.

A new stage in relations between Ukraine and the European Union begins today. There is still a lot of work to be done on the way to admission. We are ready for it Shmygal emphasized.

He thanked " everyone who made efforts, who defended, who did everything to make the dream a reality." "Together we will cope with all the challenges. Together we will win, rebuild Ukraine and make Europe stronger and more united - from Lisbon to Luhansk," he said.

An intergovernmental conference marking the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU has kicked off in Luxembourg