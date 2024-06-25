$41.340.03
An intergovernmental conference marking the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU has kicked off in Luxembourg

Kyiv • UNN

 17579 views

Ukraine and the European Union are actively starting negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU at an intergovernmental conference in Luxembourg.

An intergovernmental conference marking the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the EU has kicked off in Luxembourg

The Intergovernmental Conference, which marks the beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union, started in Luxembourg, where official delegations from Kiev and Brussels arrived, UNN writes.

Details

As noted in the Office of the deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration, the first EU-Ukraine Intergovernmental Conference is the actual beginning of negotiations on Ukraine's membership in the European Union.

During the event, the EU, as indicated in the Office, will present a negotiation framework defining the principles and foundations for further negotiations. Ukraine and the EU will also present their opening statements.

The Ukrainian delegation is headed by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishina. On behalf of the AU, the meeting will be chaired by Belgian Foreign Minister Aja Liabib, who holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union, and EU Commissioner for enlargement and European Neighborhood Policy Oliver Vargey.

Member states will be represented at the ministerial level on European affairs.

During the opening of the event, scheduled for 16:30 Kyiv time, Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal spoke in particular.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Politics
Olha Stefanishyna
European Union
Brussels
Luxembourg
Ukraine
Denis Shmyhal
