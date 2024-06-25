$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Stefanishyna spoke about the sequence of actions of Ukraine for joining the EU

Kyiv • UNN

 14733 views

Ukraine will begin a bilateral selection process by the end of 2023 to determine further steps to join the European Union, with the goal of being ready to make the first decisions by 2025 and achieve full membership by 2030.

Stefanishyna spoke about the sequence of actions of Ukraine for joining the EU

Ukraine will begin a bilateral screening process that will last until the end of this year to determine further steps to join the European Union. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Ukraine Olga Stefanishina, reports UNN.

We will start the two-way screening process and it will continue at least until the end of this year, then we will be able to find out the next chapters that we will open and by 2025, we will be ready to make the first decisions

- says Stefanishina

According to her, Ukraine should present its roadmap for its transformation to join.

It has already been agreed that Ukraine will become a member of the European Union and we will be able to do everything earlier, until 2030. We are confident that Ukraine can achieve results as soon as possible

 - Added Stefanishina.

In her opinion, Ukraine has a good experience between balancing different dialogues with different participants.

We do not think that the Hungarian Presidency in the EU will be an obstacle for us

- she said.

recall

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Luxembourg for the opening of negotiations on EU membership, marking a historic day when the country moves on to real negotiations with the European Union on membership.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics
European Union
Luxembourg
Hungary
Ukraine
